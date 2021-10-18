First Energy drills 7 metres of 1.12% Li2O at Augustus property, Quebec

First Energy Metals Ltd. [FE-CSE; ASKDF-OTC; A2JC89-FSE] reported results of drill hole LC21-09 at its Augustus lithium property, Quebec. The drill hole intersected a 39-metre spodumene pegmatite in which a seven-metre-wide zone assayed 1.12% lithium oxide (Li 2 O) at 11 metres drilled depth. Spodumene is the hard rock mineral of lithium. The phase 2 drill program began December 6. The drilling company completed 5,847.15 metres of phase 1 drilling on the property and is again contracted for this work.

Highlights include a 39-metre-wide spodumene pegmatite intersection (from 7 to 46 metres drilled depth) with average 0.17% lithium or 0.37% Li 2 O. There are four higher-grade intersections included within this wider pegmatite: 7-metre-wide spodumene pegmatite zone with 1.12% Li 2 O at 11 metres drilled depth; 2-metre-wide spodumene pegmatite zone with 0.90% Li 2 O at 22 metres drilled depth; 2-metre-wide spodumene pegmatite zone with 0.74% Li 2 O at 26 metres drilled depth; and 2-metre-wide spodumene pegmatite zone with 0.31% Li 2 O at 44 metres drilled depth.

Drill hole LC21-09 was drilled at the Canadian lithium/Beluga prospect with a total drilled depth of 147 metres. All intersections reported are based on drilled width and have not been converted to the true width.

For the phase 2 drill program, a B-20 drill rig has been deployed, which has a capacity to drill up to 1,000-metre-deep holes. The core shack built during phase 1 drilling at the village of St-Dominique du Rosaire located about 50 km from the property will be used for drill core logging, sample preparation and storage.