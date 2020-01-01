First Helium Confirms 3 Drilling Locations Adjacent to its Helium Discovery

Share this article















First Helium Inc. [TSXV-HELI; FRA-2MC], a helium exploration and development company with access to significant exploration lands throughout Alberta, today announced that it has completed its assessment of the 8,064 hectares of strategic lands surrounding its discovery well at Worsley and has identified three offsetting drill locations on its Worsley Property. Most recently tested in 2018, the Worsley Well flowed at 2mmcf/d of raw gas, over a 10-day period, at a 1.3% helium content.

Along with the Worsley Property, the Company holds an additional 23,991 hectares of undeveloped land with associated helium rights along the Worsley Trend. Gas analyses from previously drilled wells along the Worsley Trend indicate that over one billion cubic feet of helium has been produced to date, however, as these wells targeted hydrocarbons the helium was not captured for sale. All of the Company’s holdings are at a 100% working interest level.

Share this article













