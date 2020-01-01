First Hydrogen identifies four U.K. sites for hydrogen projects

Share this article

First Hydrogen Corp. [FHYD-TSXV; FHYDF-OTC; FIT-FSE] reported its strategy and road map for the advancement of its Energy Division. As previously reported, First Hydrogen Energy is engaged in developing green hydrogen production projects initially in the United Kingdom and Canada.

First Hydrogen Energy has identified four industrial sites in the United Kingdom and is advancing discussions with landowners to secure land rights and working with engineering consultants Ove Arup & Partners Limited (ARUP) for the engineering studies and designs.

The sites are all in prime industrial areas spread strategically across the north and south of the United Kingdom, and will each accommodate both a large refueling station – for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles with on-site hydrogen production, to serve the urban areas of Greater Liverpool, Greater Manchester, the London area, and the Thames Estuary – and a larger hydrogen production site of between 20 and 40 MW, for a total for the four sites of between 80 MW and 160 MW.

It is anticipated the target sites will qualify for United Kingdom government financial support for both the development and construction phases to deliver vital capacity pursuant to the 10 GW of domestic hydrogen production ambition, of which 5 GW will be Green, as recently announced in the government’s UK Energy Security Strategy.

The production facilities, once built, will serve customers of the company’s Automotive Division. First Hydrogen’s green hydrogen van is to begin demonstrator testing in June with final delivery for road use in September 2022. First Hydrogen’s strategy is to secure a domestic supply of fixed-price long-term green hydrogen fuel and distribution arrangements, with such customers.

This will form part of the company’s offering to fleet operators of a full hydrogen mobility service for light commercial vehicles and supply First Hydrogen’s mobile Hydrogen refueling stations with green Hydrogen. First Hydrogen expects to make further announcements regarding the advancement of such projects as they develop.

First Hydrogen is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The company is designing and developing a hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicle (LCV) under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ km. First Hydrogen is developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the internal automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution.

