Flow Metals drilling defines gold bearing horizons

Share this article















Flow Metals Corp. [FWM:CSE] (“Flow Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to update on the Yukon Sixtymile gold project 2021 RAB drill program. The program targeted 3 gold zones: Easter Egg, Miller Creek and Glacier Creek.

The Easter Egg zone drilling followed up on four historical diamond drill holes done in 2010-2011. A re-assay using metallic screen for coarse gold mineralization showed DDH-11-18 highlighted a potential discovery hole with an intercept of 12.81 g/t over 2.1m first reported February 1, 2021. Follow up drilling from June 2021 has confirmed 2 horizons of gold mineralization at the Easter Egg target while remaining open in all directions and at depth.

“These are good intercepts near surface and in close proximity to Miller Creek, an active placer mine with a storied history dating back over 100 years.” says Scott Sheldon, President of Flow Metals.

The horizons dip to the west and are related to sets of veins perpendicular to the host rock foliation. The eastern mineralized horizon has a true thickness of roughly 50 to 60m wide whereas the western horizon has never been fully penetrated. The Easter Egg drill collars lie within a gold-in-soil anomaly covering 3000m X 2300m in the center of the property. Further, a pair of large faults trend over 2000m to the northeast through a patch of untested ground towards the richest historic placer from Glacier Creek.

Updated Geological Model

The 2021 drill program revealed the orientation of mineralized veins and how these veins relate to the host rock foliation. Historic drilling intercepted the mineralized horizons, but insufficient drilling was done to assess the strike and dip of the mineralization. Some of the historic holes were drilled downdip of the mineralization. The combined RAB and historic diamond drilling data now reveal that the gold horizons dip to the west. Understanding the orientation of these mineralized veins sets the stage for an expanded follow-up program in 2022.

Glacier Creek

The results from of the drilling of Glacier Creek missed significant mineralization. There are additional targets further down Glacier Creek based on increased historical placer production further downstream. The company is working through the recently commissioned structural analysis provided by Jeremy Rimando and Alexander Peace from McMaster University through the Mitacs Accelerate Internship Project to help better interpret this target zone.

Miller Creek

The RAB drill was not able to reach definitive bedrock and ended up drilling through soil and regolith. Multiple Gold hits of up to 2.7g/t over 1.5m were intersected but cannot be definitively attributed to bedrock mineralization at this time. An RC drill is needed to case below the 15m of over burden. This target remains untested and a priority for next season.

Follow-up Program

The company plans to return with a Reverse Circulation (RC) drill next season to further define both the Easter Egg target and the Miller Creek targets.

QAQC/Sampling procedure

RAB Samples were obtained by GroundTruth Drilling. The chips were collected from the drill in buckets then fed through a splitter. This separates the sample, collecting 20% of the chips (roughly 4kg) while leaving 80% behind. The samples were retained and sealed with tamper-proof ties. A chain of custody was maintained from drill site to Dawson City, where they were shipped to MSALABS in Burnaby BC using Manitoulin Transport.

All samples were sent for metallic screen analysis to better test for coarse and fine gold. Duplicates and blanks were provided by the lab.

Collar table

About Flow Metals

Flow Metals is a Canadian gold explorer with a focus on easy access early-stage gold projects in renowned mining districts.

Qualified Persons

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Scott Sheldon, President

604.725.1857

scott@flowmetals.com

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may include “forward-looking information” (as that term is defined by Canadian securities legislation), concerning the Company’s business. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company’s management, including future plans for the exploration and development of its mineral properties. Although the Company believes that such expectations and assumptions are reasonable, investors should not rely unduly on such forward-looking information as the Company can give no assurance they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking information (whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise) other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Share this article













