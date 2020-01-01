Focus drills 92.6 metres of 12.7% Cg at Lac Tetepisca Project, Quebec

Share this article















Focus Graphite Inc. [FMS-TSXV; FCSMF-OTCQB] reported results for the first five drill holes from the company’s fall 2020 infill and extension core drilling program at its 100%-owned Lac Tetepisca graphite project located southwest of the Manicouagan reservoir in the Cote-Nord administrative region of Quebec.

The fall 2020 drilling program comprised 30 HQ-diameter holes (total: 5.437 metres) designed to complete the systematic testing of the Manicouagan-Ouest graphitic corridor (MOCG). Results for the remaining 25 drill holes will be released over the coming weeks.

In the fall of 2020, 30 HQ-diameter holes were drilled to test the continuity of the graphitic mineralization within the MOCG with respect to the variability of graphitic carbon thicknesses and grades. Analytical results for the first five holes have been received.

The best intersection was in Hole LT-20-80, drilled at minus 45 degrees to a depth of 201 metres on Line 1+00 North, which intersected 92.6 metres grading 12.7% graphitic carbon (Cg) (44.2-136.8 metres), including 49.4 metres grading 16.2% Cg (81.3-130.7 metres); and 11.45 metres grading 16.1% Cg (59.45-70.9 metres).

The MOCG is defined by a linear kilometre-long ground geophysical magnetic (MAG) — electromagnetic (EM) anomaly that trends north 35 degrees. Since 2014, Focus has tested the MOCG with 106 holes drilled over a 1.4-km strike length for a total of 16,468 metres. The main graphite-bearing zone is 85 metres wide on average, with drilling down to approximately 150 metres vertical.

“The results from the first five holes of our fall 2020 drilling program at Lac Tetepisca support our belief that the lateral and strike-length continuity of the graphite mineralization within the Manicouagan-Ouest graphitic corridor extends to a vertical depth of about 150 metres,” said Marc Roy, president and CEO. “These results continue to demonstrate excellent continuity in graphite mineralization grades and thicknesses within the MOCG, and we look forward to seeing the results from the remainder of the holes that were drilled.”

Once all the results from the fall 2020 drilling program are compiled, they will form the basis of Focus’s maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lac Tetepisca Project, which is being prepared by DRA Americas Inc. and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Share this article













