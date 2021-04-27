Focus Graphite drills 81.7 metres of 13.4% Cg at Tetepisca Project, Quebec

Share this article















Focus Graphite Inc. [FMS-TSXV; FCSMF-OTCQB] reported encouraging results from its 2019 to 2020 infill core drilling program at its 100%-owned Lac Tetepisca graphite project, located southwest of the Manicouagan reservoir in the Cote-Nord administrative district of Quebec.

“Based on the results from our previous three drill programs targeting the Manicouagan-Ouest graphitic corridor, we knew our Lac Tetepisca property had the potential to host a significant flake graphite deposit, but these latest drilling results are even better than we could have predicted,” said Marc Roy, President and CEO. “It’s an important day for Focus as we prepare to move the Lac Tetepisca project to the mineral resources estimation stage, and we are well on our way to taking our place as a leading flake graphite supplier to meet the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries and other clean energy technologies.”

Roy continued, “The United States is 100% reliant on imports for flake graphite, and with these impressive Lac Tetepisca results, along with our high-grade flake graphite mineralization at our Lac Knife project, North American green energy companies and lithium-ion battery manufacturers can look closer to home to Focus for their secure supply of high-quality flake graphite products.”

The drilling program comprised 30 HQ-diameter holes (total: 5,437 m) and was designed to complete the systematic testing of the Manicouagan-Ouest Graphitic Corridor (MOCG). Results for the first five holes tested were released on April 27, 2021, and included an intersection of 92.6 metres grading 12.7% Graphitic Carbon (Cg) with a 49.4 metresd sub-intercept grading 16.2% Cg.

The remaining 25 drill holes have now been analyzed and results include the following noteworthy intersections: Hole LT-20-97, drilled at -45˚ to a depth of 156.0 metres on Section L5+25S, intersected 81.7 metres grading 13.4% Cg (from 38.10 to 122.65 metres), including 31.7 metres grading 18.1% Cg (from 39.70 to 72.50 metres) and24.0 metres grading 14.3% Cg (from 90.55 to 115.35 metres. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

Twenty-two of the 25 drill holes intersected significant graphite mineralization which is defined as a minimum of 5.0% Cg over a minimum core length of 6.0 metres.

Now that all the results from the drilling program have been compiled, they will form the basis of a maiden mineral resource estimate for the Lac Tetepisca project, which is being prepared by DRA Americas Inc. and is expected to be completed in the coming months.

Focus Graphite’s 100%-owned Lac Tetepisca Graphite Project comprises two contiguous properties, Lac Tetepisca and Lac Tetepisca Nord in the Southwest Manicouagan reservoir area of the Cote-Nord region of Quebec, 234 km north-northwest of Baie-Comeau, an industrial city located where the Manicouagan River intersects the north shore of St. Lawrence River.

Together, the two properties form a block of 115 CDC claims (total area: 6,198.27 ha). The project is accessible year-round by way of a network of secondary gravel roads that extend north from Highway 389, 10 km to the south of the Manic 5 hydroelectric power station

