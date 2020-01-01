Forum Energy drills 0.56% copper over 13.5 metres at Love Lake, Saskatchewan

Forum Energy Metals Corp. [FMC-TSXV; FDCFF-OTCQB; F3E-FSE] reported drill results at its 100%-owned Love Lake nickel-copper-palladium project in northeastern Saskatchewan. The Love Lake layered mafic complex is located approximately 100 kilometre east of Cameco’s Key lake uranium mill along Highway 905 to the Rabbit Lake/ McClean Lake uranium mills. Forum completed 12 holes for a total of 2,844 metres on three targets: Korvin Lake, Korvin Creek and What Lake.

Highlights at What Lake included drill hole LL-03 that returned 0.23% copper, 0.05% nickel, 85 ppb platinum, 118 ppb palladium over 8.5 metres from 34.5 to 43 metres. At Korvin Creek, hole LL-08 returned 0.56% copper, 0.06% nickel, 5 ppb platinum, 14 ppb palladium over 13.5 metres from 24.5 to 38 metres. Hole LL-10 returned 0.45% copper, 0.07% nickel over 23 metres from 3 to 26 metres.

Larry Hulbert, copper-nickel-platinum-group-element Consultant to the Love Lake Project, stated, “The unusually high Copper/Nickel ratios associated with the magnesium-rich mafic to ultramafic host lithologies at Korvin Creek and their extreme PGE-depletion are incompatible and could suggest an unrecognized earlier sulphide-PGE segregation event. The anomalous Platinum and Palladium association at What Lake needs further investigation.”

Over 2,000 samples of core were taken to examine the geochemistry of this large layered system to determine the geological controls of the nickel, copper, platinum and palladium mineralization encountered at Love Lake. Detailed chemostratigraphic analyses through all the drill holes clearly indicate that these intersections reflect lithologies that are the products of an intrusive complex that has experienced a high degree of differentiation. Such differentiation is a fundamental requirement of intrusions that host Platinum Group Element (PGE) mineralization.

Drill holes 3 to 12 display classic textural examples of layered intrusion features and magmatic sulphides over wide intervals. However, anomalous concentrations of PGE only occurred in holes 3 and 4 at What Lake in lithologies that appear to be no different than that seen in holes 5 to 12 at Korvin Lake.

Forum Energy Metals is a diversified energy metal company with uranium, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan. a strategic uranium land position in Nunavut and a strategic cobalt land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.

 


