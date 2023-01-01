Forum Energy Metals mobilizes for 10,000-metre drill program at Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Share this article

Forum Energy Metals Corp. [TSXV-FMC; OTCQB-FDCFF] has commenced mobilization of its camp, fuel, equipment and second drill to its camp location on the Aberdeen Uranium Project, located adjacent to Orano’s 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium deposit in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut, northern Canada.

Forum plans a 10,000-metre drill program just two months away in June to follow-up on its successful drill program in 2023. Four drill holes into the Tatiggaq deposit intersected up to 2.25% U 3 O 8 over 11.1 metres over a 200-metre strike length. The structure hosting uranium mineralization extends for 1.5 km within a highly altered uranium mineralized system.

Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President, exploration, commented, “We are excited to commence our 2024 exploration program in Nunavut starting with the large task of moving our drill camp, second drill and consumables overland from Baker Lake to our new Aberdeen Camp.”

Forum Energy Metals is focused on the discovery of high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. In addition, Forum holds a diversified energy metal portfolio of copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in Saskatchewan and Idaho.

Share this article