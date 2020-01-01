G2 Goldfields drills 10.6 g/t gold over 4.8 metres at Oku-Aremu

Share this article















G2 Goldfields Inc. [GTWO-TSXV; LGDRF-OTC] reported further high-grade drill intercepts from the Oko-Aremu Project in Guyana, South America. The 19,200-acre project hosts multiple shafts, pits and zones of mineralization including the historic past producing Aremu mine. G2 has identified multiple areas of anomalous mineralization over 15 km trending southeast from the Aremu mine, with the Oko deformation zone (ODZ) lying at the southeast end of the trend. Since November, 2019, the company has completed a total of 46 holes (9,350 metres) in the ODZ, establishing an initial 1-km strike length of mineralization. All other drill targets at the Oko-Aremu district remain untested.

Diamond drill holes OKD-34 and -35 were drilled to expand the strike length of the main ODZ zone, with the holes collared 125 metres (OKD-34) and 225 metres (OKD-35) north of previously reported OKD-28 (6.9 metres at 5.1 g/t gold and 2.2 metres at 30.8 g/t gold). Both holes intercepted multiple zones of mineralization with visible gold (VG).

Hole OKD-34:

• 1.3 g/t gold over 4.0 metres (seven to 11);

• 2.8 g/t gold over 5.7 m (136.9 to 142.6) VG;

• 8.1 g/t gold over 0.5 m (166.5 to 167) VG.

Hole OKD-35:

• 2.2 g/t gold over 25.0 m (16.5 to 41.5);

• 10.6 g/t gold over 4.8 m (170.7 to 175.5) VG.

True horizontal widths of mineralization on each hole vary between 58 and 85% of reported core lengths.

Holes OKD-34 and -35 confirm that the main gold zone at the ODZ remains strongly mineralized and open to the north and at depth. Additionally, a new near-surface structure has been discovered in hole OKD-35, where drilling intercepted 25 metres grading 2.2 g/t gold from 16.5 metres downhole.

Dan Noone, CEO, stated: “We continue to be delighted with the predictability, continuity and grade of the Main zone within the ODZ, which we have now intersected in drilling over a strike of 720 metres.

“Also, the broad zone of near-surface mineralization in OKD-35, once again displays the potential for the development of parallel zones of significant mineralization on either side of the Main Zone.

“Further drilling to the north and south, following the trend defined by surface geochemistry, should allow us to continue to expand the current limits of the mineralization as defined by drilling to date.”

Noone added, “As G2 continues to refine the geological model of the 15 km long Oko-Aremu district, we are coming to terms with the scale of the system we are exploring. Much work lies ahead to realize the full potential of this emerging high-grade gold district. The addition of a second drill rig and the expansion of our geological team allows us to double our efforts expanding the known mineralization at the ODZ and hasten the exploration of numerous gold occurrences throughout the district.”

Two drill rigs operational

G2 Goldfields confirms that two rigs are currently drilling 24/7 on the ODZ. One rig is committed to exploring the ODZ at depth while the second is focused on expanding the strike length of mineralization.

G2 Goldfields is focused on the discovery of large gold deposits in the Guiana Shield. The company owns a 100% interest in two past gold producing mines, as well as a regional portfolio of highly prospective projects.

Share this article













