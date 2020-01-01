Galleon Gold Initiates Baseline and Permitting Programs at West Cache Gold

Share this article















Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the “Company” or “Galleon Gold”) is pleased to provide an overview of the baseline studies and permitting plans that have been initiated at its 100% owned West Cache Gold Project, Timmins, Ontario (“West Cache”).

Story Environmental Inc. (“Story”) in collaboration with Blue Heron Environmental have been engaged by the Company to conduct environmental baseline studies and assist with the permitting process. Commencing the process at this early stage will ensure that all critical path items required for the submission of a mine closure plan will be completed by the time the Company is ready to proceed with a bulk sample. Story has initiated the baseline water sampling program and established groundwater and hydrogeology monitoring sites. Additionally, geochemistry and initial archeological studies are also underway.

“Permitting a mining project is a multi-faceted process that requires a significant amount of time for planning, data collection and consultation. We are committed to advancing West Cache to production in a timely manner and are pleased with the progress and plans in place to ready the property for mining. We look forward to continuing to work with local First Nations, government agencies and all stakeholders to ensure a successful path to production” commented R. David Russell, President and CEO of Galleon Gold.

About Story Environmental and Blue Heron Environmental

Story Environmental is an engineering firm located in northeastern Ontario providing environmental consultant services including baseline studies, environmental assessments, monitoring reporting and mine closure plan preparation. Blue Heron Environmental is an environmental consulting company based in Timmins, Ontario, it provides a wide range of environmental services to mining, forestry and municipal sectors.

About West Cache Gold Project

The West Cache Gold Project is located 13 km west of Timmins Ontario, it is serviced by Provincial highway 101 and secondary access roads. It is situated along the Porcupine-Destor gold belt, approximately 7 km northeast of Pan American Silver’s Timmins West Mine and 14 km southwest of Newmont’s Hollinger Mine.

About Galleon Gold

Galleon Gold is a North American exploration and development company. Eric Sprott holds approximately 23% of the Company’s outstanding common shares and is also the Company’s partner on the Neal Gold Project in Idaho. Drilling is currently underway at the Company’s flagship West Cache Gold Project, Timmins, Ontario.

For further information:

Galleon Gold

David Russell

Chairman and CEO

(416) 644-0066

info@galleongold.com

www.galleongold.com

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Without limitation, statements regarding potential mineralization and resources, exploration results, expectations, plans, and objectives of Galleon Gold are forward-looking statements that involve various risks. The following are important factors that could cause Galleon Gold’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: changes in the world-wide price of mineral commodities, general market conditions, risks inherent in mineral exploration, risks associated with development, construction and mining operations, the uncertainty of future exploration activities and cash flows, and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. There can be no assurance that forward looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Galleon Gold undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Share this article













