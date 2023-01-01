Gama Explorations samples up to 37.6% TiO2 in new Titanium-Vanadium-Scandium Zones at Tyee Project, Quebec

Share this article

Gama Explorations Inc. [CSE-GAMA; FSE-N79; OTCQB-GMMAF] announced the discovery of multiple massive titanium-vanadium-scandium occurrences via groundwork on the company’s 100%-owned, 625 km2 Tyee Critical Mineral Project, Quebec.

The Tyee Project is located 100 km from Rio Tinto’s Lac Tio Mine which is the world’s largest solid titanium deposit and 135 km north of Havre-Saint-Pierre (HSP), Quebec.

Highlights: Multiple exceptionally high-grade titanium, scandium, and vanadium occurrences discovered with titanium grades up to 37.6% TiO 2 hosted in massive ilmenite, scandium grades up to 42 g/t and vanadium (V 2 O 5 ) grades up to 0.37%.

The average titanium grade from 64 rock samples taken is 28% TiO 2 . Titanium, scandium, and vanadium are all on the lists of critical minerals for the green transition as outlined by the governments of Canada and the United States.

The largest titanium surface occurrence by sampling extent >30% TiO 2 is 900 m x 300 m and the underlying geophysical signature of this area appears to be much larger.

All measured titanium occurrences are located within 35 km of Hydro Quebec’s Romaine IV hydro dam and a government-maintained road.

The current geochemical and geophysical data collected by Gama in 2023 suggests that all of these occurrences extend over 500 metres. Nickel and Copper results from the Little St. Catherines target are pending

“These titanium occurrences are exceptionally high grade and of remarkable consistency, with an average grade of 28.1% TiO 2 over 64 rock samples,” stated Dr. Jaap Verbaas, interim CEO of Gama. “Titanium is a critical metal, as are the associated metals scandium and vanadium which are also hosted in these new titanium occurrences. The HSP region boasts the largest ilmenite mine in the world, Lac Tio, 100 km south of the Tyee claims. At Lac Tio, Rio Tinto Fer et Titanium produces titanium and iron, and for the last two years, has been the only North American producer of scandium.

“Encountering these initial grades of a diverse set of critical metals at Gama’s Tyee project, in newly discovered occurrences and under the backdrop of the largest solid ilmenite deposit in the world is very exciting. Our near-term focus will be to evaluate the strike length, width, and depth of these occurrences with a combination of drilling and ground geophysics.

“The geochemical and geophysical data have been sent to an independent geophysicist to generate drill targets. Drill targeting is expected to be complete within two weeks after which a permit application for drilling will be prepared in consultation with local stakeholders. The next exploration program will be designed to evaluate which of the titanium showings has the best potential for continuity of grade to depth and along strike and will commence as soon as possible. We are also looking forward to the final results of the Little St. Catherines nickel and copper target.”

Eight new high-grade titanium occurrences with potential for development were discovered during the company’s first ground exploration program on the Tyee Project. The current geochemical and geophysical data collected by Gama in 2023 suggests that all of these extend over 500 m. Appreciable amounts of vanadium, chromium, and scandium occur within the occurrences as well.

With the delivery of the final SkyTEM survey data, the company has 200 metre line spacing over every target, which will allow the technical team to identify high-potential drill targets.

Nickel and copper assays on the Little St. Catherines target are pending.

The HSP Complex is an intrusive suite of rocks to the north of Havre St. Pierre, Quebec. The complex contains the Lac Tio titanium mine, the largest solid ilmenite deposit[1] in the world, owned by Rio Tinto. Nickel sulphide occurrences were initially discovered in the northernmost part of the HSP Complex in the nineties. These nickel sulphide occurrences were staked by Go Metals in 2019 and subjected to inaugural drilling in the fall of 2022. Since this time, thousands of square kilometers of claims were staked in a regional staking rush. The core of the Tyee Project was staked in March of 2022 after a detailed geological, geophysical, and geochemical review of the HSP Complex and in advance of this staking rush. The first comprehensive exploration program at Tyee in 2023 led to the discovery of several nickel and copper and numerous titanium occurrences.

The company can acquire a 100% interest in the Muskox Lithium Pegmatite Project located within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province, Northwest Territories, and owns 100% of the Tyee Sulphide Project located in northeastern Quebec.

Share this article