Giga Metals swaps mineral lands with Copper Fox, British Columbia

15 hours ago Staff Writer
Giga Metals Corp. [GIGA-TSXV; HNCKF-OTCQB; BRR2-FSE] has completed a mineral land tenure swap with Copper Fox Metals Inc. [CUU-TSXV; CPFXF-OTC], which has land on the western border of Giga’s 100%-owned Turnagain project in northern British Columbia. A total of 1,910.28 hectares in a strip along the northwest of the Turnagain claims was traded to Copper Fox in exchange for 2,153.44 hectares toward the southwest portion of the Turnagain claims.

“We are very happy to successfully complete this trade,” said Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals. “The tenure we acquired covers ground that impinges on our most probable tailings management facility location and also covers our second-most likely mill site. The tenure swapped to Copper Fox is not proximal to our deposit and proposed infrastructure and, to the best of our knowledge, has no mineralization of interest.”

Giga Metals is focused on metals critical to modern batteries, especially those used in electric vehicles and energy storage. The company’s core asset is the Turnagain project, located 70 km east of Dease Lake, Northern British Columbia, one of the significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Giga is also exploring for sediment-hosted copper deposits in Brazil.

 


