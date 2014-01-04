Gladiator Metals drills 0.79% copper over 113 metres at Whitehorse project, Yukon

Share this article

Gladiator Metals Corp. [GLAD-TSXV; GDTRF-OTC; ZX7-FSE] reported initial results from its maiden drilling campaign at the Cowley Park prospect at the Whitehorse copper project, Yukon.

Gladiator has completed a 2,632-metre maiden diamond drilling program at the Cowley Park prospect and has received initial assays results from the first 7 of 14 holes.

All holes returned significant intercepts confirming the width and continuity of mineralization previously targeted at Cowley Park with mineralization remaining open in all directions, with results including drill hole CPG-006 that returned 16 metres of 2.36% copper from 79 metres within 92 metres of 0.71% copper from 67 metres.

CPG-002 returned 13 metres of 1.44% Cu and 0.15% molybdenum from 28 metres and 33 metres of 1.48% Cu from 71 metres within 113 metres of 0.79% Cu.

CPG-003 returned 13.2 metres of 2.2%t Cu from 22.8 metres. CPG-001 returned 20 metres of 1.43% Cu from 42 metres within 71 metres of 0.72% Cu from 32 metres.

CPG-004 returned 10 metres of 1.68% Cu from 87 metres within 28 metres of 0.91% Cu from 87 metres. CPG-010 returned 26 metres of 1.14% Cu from 86 metres.

These shallow results confirm the continuity of copper skarn mineralization at Cowley Park as well as highlighting the potential for a larger mineralized envelope, not previously considered, or tested by previous operators.

Importantly, these assay results highlight the previously unrecognized potential of the endoskarn copper mineralization at Cowley Park which has not been systematically targeted or assayed in historic drilling.

The company is advanced in its planning to complete a further 2,000 metres of diamond drilling based on initial observations from diamond core drilled to date. This program will be aimed at testing strike and depth extensions to mineralization providing Gladiator with a better understanding of the identified parts of the mineralized system where limited or no assaying was undertaken within the historical drilling.

Gladiator CEO, Jason Bontempo commented: “Gladiator is pleased to announce initial results from the recently completed 2,632m maiden diamond drill campaign. These results highlight the rapid progress Gladiator has made in the first three months since acquiring the rights to the Whitehorse Copper Project and is testament to the hard work of the team on the ground.

“Results from Gladiators sampling continues to define the continuity and scale of copper mineralization at Cowley Park as well as providing further definition to the potentially significant coincident Molybdenum mineralisation. The broad widths of mineralization, surrounding the higher-grade intervals were not typically assayed by previous operators and Gladiator believes that these have significant potential.

“The recent drilling has also identified significant widths and grades of copper mineralisation within the endoskarn which was not previously targeted by previous operators.

“As well as updating the market in the coming weeks with the remainder of the assays from the maiden diamond drill campaign Gladiator has already begun planning for follow up diamond drilling which will be targeting extensions to historically defined mineralisation at Cowley Park. We also look forward to announcing results from the remainder of our data compilation of historic drilling as well as further assays from previously unlogged and unsampled core.”

Gladiator’s 2,632-metre, 14-hole maiden diamond drilling campaign was completed May 19 and initial assay results from the program have now been received for seven of the holes.

As a result, recently completed drilling compares favorably to previous (historical) results and highlights the potential for Gladiator to significantly enhance Cowley Park through systematic targeting and sampling of lower grade envelopes to the high-grade mineralization.

Gladiator’s position is enhanced at Whitehorse, with the project having near year-round access for work programs, including an established road and drill access network, lower capital infrastructure requirements due to the project’s proximity to Whitehorse and a strong partnership with the owners of the Whitehorse Copper Project, an experienced local drilling service provider.

The project is accessible through numerous access roads and trails located within 2 km of the South Klondike Highway and the Alaska Highway. An extensive network of historical gravel exploration and haul roads exists throughout the project area, providing excellent access to the majority of the claim package. Access to existing electric power facilities is available through the main Yukon power grid.

In November 2022, Gladiator executed an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Whitehorse Copper project by incurring exploration expenditure of $12 million on the project, staged payment of $300,000 in cash and the staged issue of 15 million shares over 6 years. Following the exercise of the Option, the company must pay the Optionor, or such other person(s) as the Optionor may direct from time to time, a 1.0% net smelter return royalty on the project.

