Go Metals drills 0.43% nickel, 0.17% copper over 9.3 metres at HSP, Quebec

Go Metals Corp. [GOCO-CSE] reported results from the new PGE zone discovery on the HSP exploration-stage nickel-copper-cobalt (Ni-Cu-Co) sulphide project in Quebec.

PGE Zone Highlights: 9.3 metres of 0.43% Ni, 0.17% Cu, 0.05% Co, with 0.19 g/t PGE + Au, including 1.35 metres from 19 metres: 0.69% Ni, 0.22% Cu, 0.085% Co, with 0.25 g/t PGE + Au; 1.4 metres from 23.2 metres: 0.93% Ni, 0.15% Cu, 0.11% Co, with 0.35 g/t PGE + Au; near surface parallel mineralized structures intercepted.

Scott Sheldon, CEO, stated, “Our first drill results from the PGE Central zone showed mineralized structures continuous at depth correlating to the EM anomalies. The higher-grade intervals in hole HSP-22-09 highlight good potential for the upcoming phase 2 drill program at HSP. Our geophysical modelling will continue to guide our exploration and help to refine our approach as we learn about each unique HSP target.”

The PGE Zone is located on the Northern contact of the anorthosite complex. The Zone is comprised of 4 targets confirmed by surface sampling in 2021. The targets include PGE South, PGE Central, PGE North and Catalytic (CC).

This release updates drilling results from 2022 and reports on drill holes from both PGE-Central and PGE-North. The conductors are elongated in the north south direction and are clustered along the northern contact of the anorthosite. Future drilling from the West is planned to test the related sub-surface Ni-Cu sulphide structures as well as the mineralization seen at surface.

With two complete holes from each target the company can delineate an apparent dip from each of the structures by connecting marker “layers”. A mineralized horizon containing nickel-copper and cobalt was intercepted in both holes HSP-22-08 and HSP-22-09 that delineates a 33 degree apparent dip to the west. This orientation does not connect to the surface showings so is interpreted as a newly discovered mineralized zone and the surface showings remain untested at depth. All drill holes at the PGE Zone contain widespread anomalous base metal content above and below the intercepts. The phase 2 program will help further define the size of the mineralized bodies and if the targets are connected at depth.

The company expects to report further outstanding drill results starting with the Chamber N and S targets (HSP-22-01, 02, 04, 05), followed by Red Mountain (HSP-22-06, 07) in subsequent releases. The Chamber targets are EM anomalies on the southern contact of the anorthosite intrusion. Visual results showed Chamber South has over 20m of semi-massive to massive sulphide intercepts and the large Chamber North target had two 100-metre+ intercepts with disseminated sulphides. Red Mountain is a target on the northern contact where the company sampled the highest nickel and copper grades for the 2021 program.

Go Metals flagship project is a nickel-copper sulphide project 130 km north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit. The company recently completed a $2.1M flow-through financing for a phase two drill program at the Quebec HSP project in 2023.





