GoGold Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos North

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) (“GoGold”, “the Company”) is pleased to announce their Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for their Los Ricos North Project located in Jalisco State, Mexico. In addition, the Company has updated the Mineral Reserve at the Parral Tailings operation.

Highlights of the Mineral Resource Estimate:

Indicated Mineral Resource at Los Ricos North of 87.8 million ounces silver equivalent (“AgEq”) grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes (“Mt”) (Table 1)

Inferred Mineral Resource at Los Ricos North of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 Mt (Table 1)

Sensitivity analysis of pit constrained Mineral Resources at higher cut-off of 50 g/t AgEq show an Indicated Mineral Resource of 80.3 million ounces AgEq grading 147 g/t AgEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 60.7 million ounces AgEq grading 129 g/t AgEq (Figure 1) (Table 2)

Los Ricos North Mineral Resource is calculated as a pit constrained Mineral Resource forming 96% of the Mineral Resource Estimate, with 4% being out-of-pit Mineral Resource (Indicated 0.9 million ounces AgEq grading 163 g/t AgEq and Inferred 6.4 million ounces grading 178 g/t AgEq)

Total Los Ricos Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources of 151.5 million ounces AgEq (Table 3)

Total Los Ricos Inferred Mineral Resource of 93.1 million ounces AgEq (Table 3)

Total Company Measured & Indicated Mineral Resources of 187.5 million ounces AgEq (Table 4)

Total Company Inferred Mineral Resources of 93.1 million ounces AgEq (Table 4)

In Los Ricos North, an additional 100,000 metres of exploration drilling targeting additional Mineral Resource ounces is planned for 2022

“The initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos North exceeds expectations for the first 100,000 metres of drilling on these targets. As we embark on the next 100,000 metres of drilling at Los Ricos North, we feel confident in our understanding of the deposits and the exploration potential in 2022 to greatly increase this already substantial Mineral Resource,” said Brad Langille, President and CEO. “In particular, we see El Favor East and a new area called Gran Cabrera as being major contributors to the growth of ounces over the coming year. With this Mineral Resource, we now show an Indicated Mineral Resource of 151 million ounce AgEq and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 93 million ounces AgEq in the Los Ricos District – North and South.”

The effective date of these Mineral Resource Estimates is December 1, 2021 and a Technical Report on Los Ricos North will be filed on the Company’s website and SEDAR within 45 days of this news release. The Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate by deposit is provided below in Table 1.



Table 1: Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate (1-11)

Figure 1: Los Ricos North Block Model Visualization

Figure 2: AgEq Cut-off Sensitivities – Pit Constrained Mineral Resource

Table 2: Cut-off Sensitivities – Pit Constrained Mineral Resource1

Mineral Resource Estimate Methodology – Los Ricos North

A total of 503 drill holes totalling 106,982 metres were used in the Mineral Resource Estimate. The nearest neighbour mean distance between drill hole collars is 23m.

P&E Mining Consultants Inc. (“P&E”) collaborated with GoGold personnel to develop the mineralization models, estimates, and reporting criteria for the Mineral Resources at Los Ricos North. Mineralization models were initially developed by GoGold and were reviewed and modified by P&E. A total of 21 individual mineralized domains have been identified through drilling and surface sampling. The modeled mineralization domains are constrained by individual wireframes based on a 28 g/t AgEq cut-off.

Mineralization wireframes were used as hard boundaries for the purposes of grade estimation.

A 5m x 2.5m x 5m three-dimensional block model was used for the Mineral Resource Estimate. The block model consists of estimated Au and Ag grades, estimated bulk density, classification criteria, and a block volume inclusion percent factor. Ag equivalent block grades were subsequently calculated from the estimated Au and Ag grades.

Sample assays were composited to 1.00m standard length composites. Au and Ag grades were estimated using Inverse Distance Cubed weighting of between 4 and 12 composites, with a maximum of 3 composites per drill hole. Composites were capped prior to estimation by mineralization domain. Composite samples were selected within an anisotropic search ellipse oriented parallel to the axes of the modeled domains.

The average bulk density by deposit was assigned for the Mineral Resource Estimate.

Classification criteria were determined from observed grade and geological continuity as well as variography. Indicated Mineral Resources are informed by 3 or more drill holes within 50m.

P&E’s Qualified Persons are of the opinion that the Mineral Resource Estimates are suitable for public reporting and are a reasonable representation of the mineralization and metal content of the Los Ricos North Deposits.

Table 3: Los Ricos Mineral Resources – Los Ricos North (“LRN”) & Los Ricos South (“LRS”)(1-7)

Table 4: Company Wide Mineral Resources(1-3)

Table 5 – Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate – Pit Constrained (1)

Table 6 – Los Ricos North Mineral Resource Estimate – Out-of-Pit(1,2)

Parral

In addition to announcing the Initial Mineral Resource Estimate at Los Ricos North, the Proven & Probable Mineral Reserve at Parral was updated to reflect the mining of material since the update in June 2021, as well as for updated gold and silver pricing consistent with that of Los Ricos North’s.

Table 7: Proven & Probable Mineral Reserves – Parral(1-3)

Qualified Persons

The independent Qualified Person for the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve disclosure for the project is Eugene Puritch, P.Eng., FEC, CET, President of P&E, who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.‎ Mr. David Duncan, P. Geo. is the Qualified Person for GoGold as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for the technical information of this news release.

Los Ricos District Exploration Projects

The Company’s two exploration projects at its Los Ricos Property are in Jalisco state, Mexico. The Los Ricos South Project began in March 2019 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on July 29, 2020 which disclosed a Measured & Indicated Mineral Resource of 63.7 million ounces AgEq grading 199 g/t AgEq contained in 10.0 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 19.9 million ounces AgEq grading 190 g/t AgEq contained in 3.3 million tonnes. An initial PEA on the project was announced on January 20, 2021 indicating an NPV 5% of US$295M.

The Los Ricos North Project was launched in March 2020 and an initial Mineral Resource was announced on December 7, 2021, which disclosed an Indicated Mineral Resource of 87.8 million ounces AgEq grading 122 g/t AgEq contained in 22.3 million tonnes, and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.2 million ounces AgEq grading 111 g/t AgEq contained in 20.5 million tonnes. The Company has a drill program for an additional 100,000 metres of drilling for 2022 in place.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

About P&E Mining Consultants Inc.

P&E Mining Consultants Inc., established in 2004, provides geological and mine engineering consulting reports, Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Reports, Preliminary Economic Assessments and Pre-Feasibility Studies. In addition, they are affiliated with major Toronto based consulting firms for the purposes of joint venturing on Feasibility Studies. Their experience covers over 350 NI 43-101 Technical Reports on diamonds, most metallic deposits including gold, silver, base metals, PGM and iron for both open pit and underground deposits.

