Gold Bull drills 144.8 metres of 1.67 g/t gold at Sandman, Nevada

Gold Bull Resources Corp. [GBRC-TSXV; BLSSF-OTC] reported assays for the first hole drilled in 2021 at its 100%-owned Sandman Project in Humboldt County, Nevada. The company has commenced a Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drill program consisting of 3,000 metres for 17 drill holes.

Hole SA0001 at the Abel Knoll resource was designed to test the depth extension, width and grade of the mineralized diatreme breccia in the vicinity of a historic drill hole that ended in high-grade gold mineralization (AK06-023 ended in 9.6 g/t gold).

Drill hole SA0001 intersected 144.8 metres of 1.67 g/t gold from 65.5 metres, including 6.1 metres of 10.75 g/t gold from 143.3 m and 97.5 metres of 2.23 g/t gold from 96 metres.

Gold mineralization remains open at depth. Mineralization appears almost entirely oxidized.

Drilling at Sandman is continuing; more assay results are expected soon.

Gold Bull CEO Cherie Leeden commented: “This is a sensational result and is an outstanding start to our first drill program at Sandman. The mineralization intersected in SA0001 extended further downhole than predicted by the current resource model, which had assumed that the diatreme breccia was narrowing. The high-grade zone of 6.1 metres at 10.75 g/t gold is located toward the centre of the diatreme body and has not been closed off by drilling at depth.”

In December, 2020, Gold Bull purchased the Sandman project from Newmont. There are four known pit-constrained gold resources located within the Sandman Project, consisting of 21.8 million tonnes at 0.7 g/t gold for 494,000 ounces of gold; comprising of an Indicated Resource of 18,550 thousand tonnes at 0.73 g/t gold for 433 thousand oz of gold plus an Inferred Resource of 3,246 kt at 0.58 g/t gold for 61 koz of gold. Several of the resources remain open in multiple directions and the bulk of the historical drilling has been conducted to a depth of less than 100 metres. Sandman is conveniently located 25 to 30 km northwest of the mining town of Winnemucca.

