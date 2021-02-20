Gold Bull drills 25.9 metres of 4.49 g/t gold at Sandman, Nevada

Share this article















Gold Bull Resources Corp. [GBRC-TSXV; BLSSF-OTC] has released a six-month summary of 2021 drilling results received to date from its 100%-owned Sandman project in Humboldt County, Nevada.

The company has drilled 5,800 metres of RC holes for 33 drill holes. The drill program is now about 50% complete. Significant gold mineralization was intersected outside of known gold resources.

Abel Knoll

SA-0001 intersected 6.1 metres at 7.77 g/t gold from 143.3 mteres within a broader intercept of 144.8 metres at 1.58 g/t gold from 65.5 metres.

SA-0031 intersected 90 metres at 0.6 g/t gold from 76.2 metres in a SE extension to the strata-bound mineralization (outside of current resource).

North Hill

SA-0004 intersected 10.7 metres at 3.28 g/t gold from 19.8 metres and 13.7 metres at 19.76 g/t gold from 41.1 metres, including 6.1 metres at 43.62 g/t gold from 41.1 metres.

SA-0002 intersected 25.9 metres at 4.49 g/t gold from 0 metres and 12.2 metres at 0.95 g/t gold from 32.0 metres.

SA-0005 intersected 9.1 metres at 4.94 g/t gold from 50.3 metres, including 4.6 metres at 9.53 g/t gold from 53.3 metres, and 6.1 metres at 0.55 g/t gold from 22.9 metres.

These holes confirm a north-south trending high-grade zone that possibly indicates proximity to a feeder structure that will be targeted at depth.

Silica Ridge

SA-0024 intersected 19.8 metres at 0.67 g/t gold from 111.3 metres, including 9.1 metres at 1.13 g/t gold from 114.3 metres intersected a down-thrown western extension to the known mineralization, revealing a new, largely untested target zone (outside of current resource).

Mineralization remains open in multiple directions and deposits

Main bonanza exploration target (contact of basement and tertiary) has not yet been drill tested.

Gold Bull CEO, Cherie Leeden, commented: “The drilling to date indicates that our current resource at Sandman of circa half a million ounces still has significant room to grow, as indicated by the numerous significant gold hits from this drill program that are located outside of our known resources.

“What I am even more excited about is our next round of drilling in Q4, that will focus on and target a very important geological contact of the basement rocks and Tertiary rocks. Although this is the most obvious target to host a bonanza gold deposit, this target zone has been largely ignored by previous explorers who have focussed on the at-surface Tertiary gold mineralization instead of on the most prospective and fertile geological host. Our Geological Advisor, John Wood, the geologist who discovered the nearby Sleeper deposit has shone a light and redirected our focus on the bigger picture at Sandman which we look forward to drilling in Q4 of this year.”

