Gold Resource to acquire Aquila for $30.9 million

1 day ago Staff Writer
Share this article

Aquila Resources Inc. [AQA-TSX, AQARF-OTCQB] said Monday it has agreed to be acquired by Gold Resource Corp. [GORO-NYSE American], a move that would create a diversified North American precious and base metals producer.

In keeping with that plan, Aquila said it has entered into a binding letter agreement with Gold Resource, setting out certain key terms of a proposed acquisition by Gold Resource of all the issued and outstanding shares of Aquila by way of a plan of arrangement.

Under the terms of the transaction, which is subject to the entering into of a definitive arrangement agreement, Gold Resource will acquire all the issued and outstanding Aquila shares for 0.0399 of a Gold Resource share for each Aquila share.

The exchange ratio represents a consideration of $0.09 per Aquila share or $30.9 million, reflecting a premium of 12.5%, based on the closing price of Aquila and Gold Resource shares on September 3, 2021.

The combined company is expected to become a new intermediate gold producer following the start of production at Aquila’s Back Forty project.

Aquila shares advanced on the news, rising 6.2% or $0.005 to $0.085 on volume of 358,020. The shares are currently trading in a 52-week range of 17 cents and $0.06.

Gold Resource is a gold and silver producer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico, where it has a 100% ownership stake in six potential high-grade gold and silver properties.

The company recently said its Don David gold mine is expected to produce up to 23,000 ounces of gold and up to 1.3 million ounces of silver this year.

In the second quarter of 2021, the company reported revenue of US$30.8 million  and a net profit of US$1.3 million or $0.02 per share. Cash flow from operating activities was US9.3 million  in the second quarter of 2021, bringing the company’s cash position to US$30.5 million on June 30, 2021.

Aquila is a development stage company focused on high-grade gold rich projects in the Upper Midwest, U.S.  It is currently advancing pre-construction activities for its 100%-owned high grade and gold rich Back Forty Project in Michigan.

Back Forty is an open pit volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit with underground potential located along the mineral-rich Penokean Volcanic Belt in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It contains approximately 1.1 million ounces of gold and 1.2 billion pounds of zinc in the measured and indicated resource categories.

Aquila has two other projects. They are the Reef Gold project in Marathon County, Wisconsin and the Bend Project in Taylor County, Wisconsin. Reef is a gold-copper property and Bend is a volcanogenic massive sulfide occurrence, containing copper and gold.

It is expected that Aquila’s previously announced sale of its Bend and Reef exploration properties will be completed prior to the completion of the transaction.

“The business combination with Gold Resource, a proven operator of a cash flowing mine in the Americas, materially de-risks the financing and development of the Back Forty project,’’ said Aquila executive Chair Barry Hildred.


Share this article

More Stories

Northern Vertex to change name, consolidate shares

9 hours ago Resource World

Denison, CanAlaska to drill as uranium price surges

9 hours ago Resource World

Manganese X updates Battery Hill, New Brunswick resource estimate

9 hours ago Resource World

Great Thunder Gold options Goldson properties in Newfoundland

9 hours ago Resource World

Condor Gold files NI 43-101 report on La India, Nicaragua

9 hours ago Resource World

Golden Lake samples return up to 9,920 g/t silver in grab samples returned from West Copperview Property adjacent to Kodiak Copper Corp.’s MPD Property

13 hours ago Resource World

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Northern Vertex to change name, consolidate shares

9 hours ago Resource World

Denison, CanAlaska to drill as uranium price surges

9 hours ago Resource World

Manganese X updates Battery Hill, New Brunswick resource estimate

9 hours ago Resource World

Great Thunder Gold options Goldson properties in Newfoundland

9 hours ago Resource World

Condor Gold files NI 43-101 report on La India, Nicaragua

9 hours ago Resource World

Don't miss the

NEWSLETTER

Exclusive editorial

Breaking News

Quality Company Coverage

Expert Writers

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Resource World Magazine will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.