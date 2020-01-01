Gold Springs discovers new gold system, Western USA

Gold Springs Resource Corp. [GRC-TSX; GRCAF-OTCQB] reported assay results from hole J-21-015 with an average of 1.0 g/t gold equivalent over more than 163 metres located 180 metres south of the discovery hole J-21-006 at the 100%-owned Gold Springs property located on the border of Nevada and Utah.

The results confirm the existence of a new gold-mineralizing system called intrusive-related gold system (IRGS) on a new target that the company has named Tremor. This new gold system is situated along the northern extension of the Jumbo trend of the large Gold Springs project of 8,000 hectares.

J-21-015 highlights include 1.0 g/t gold equivalent over 163.1 metres: 1.42 g/t gold equivalent over 33.5 metres within the vein, which includes 3.26 g/t gold equivalent over 10.7 metres within the vein; and 0.94 g/t gold equivalent over 123.5 metres within the intrusive and contact zone.

Randall Moore, executive vice-president of exploration, stated: “We have been anxiously awaiting these results, which now confirm what we believe to be a major new discovery. The existence of an IRGS at Gold Springs opens a potentially large area to develop a new gold resource. Hole J-21-015 extended both the high-grade vein system and the gold mineralization associated with the intrusive first seen in hole J-21-006. We would also like to highlight that both holes ended in gold mineralization. We are now awaiting assays from another 15 holes at Tremor that are currently in the laboratory for testing. Drilling has extended this northern vein for over 200 metres and the Tremor intrusive zone for 600 metres along strike as seen in the drill cuttings. The thickest intercept within the intrusive thus far has been 280 metres.”

The company is waiting to receive assays from 24 holes on two targets; 15 from Tremor and nine from White Point, in the coming weeks.

Gold Springs Resource is confident of the presence of an intrusive-related gold system within the Tremor target situated along the north extension of the Jumbo trend in Utah where a strong CSAMT (controlled source audio magnetotelluric) high resistivity anomaly extends for 1,200 metres.

The company completed 18 holes at Tremor designed to test the extent of the intrusive-hosted gold system. These holes demonstrate the intrusive extends for 600 metres and is open to the north, south and at depth. In addition, the vein system in hole J-21-006 has been traced for 200 metres. For details on hole J-21-006, which returned 6.87 g/t gold equivalent over 24.4 metres, included grades of 30.9 g/t gold equivalent over 4.6 metres.

The drill has moved to Charlie Ross where eight additional holes are planned to follow up that new discovery.