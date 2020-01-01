Gold79 grab samples up to 21.9 g/t gold at Gold Chain, Arizona

Share this article















Gold79 Mines Ltd. [AUU-TSXV; AUSVF-OTC] reported results from the recent surface exploration work on its 100%-optioned Gold Chain Project in Mohave County, Arizona. A total of 87 rock samples were collected from the project area with encouraging results. Rock sampling as grab, chip and dump sites have returned up to 21.9 g/t gold. Four samples were greater than 10 g/t gold; 25 samples were greater than one g/t gold; and 45 samples returned greater than 0.25 g/t gold.

Gold79 has staked 83 additional claims where surface rocks sampling has extended known mineralization and identified broad new zones of oxide gold mineralization.

Gary Thompson, Chairman, stated: “We are excited to see the widespread gold numbers coming out of the Gold Chain Project. The plan for a Phase one 2021 program is to drill up to 10,000 metres within 100 to 150 RC shallow holes with the objective of establishing the extent of the shallow gold mineralization.”

All permit documentation to drill at Gold Chain has been received. Mapping and sampling at the Roadside mine, Black Dyke and Gold Chain prospects has been completed. Sampling at all three prospects at Gold Chain revealed surface gold values consistent with values observed in historical drilling.

Three zones were drilled historically with shallow oxide gold mineralization on the project:

At the Gold Chain Zone, hole DH 80267 returned 18.4 metres of 1.42 g/t gold. DH 80272 returned 16.8 metres of 0.51 g/t gold. RSM-20 returned 51.8 metres of 0.53 g/t gold.

At the Black Dyke Zone, DH RSM-2 returned 23 metres of 0.71 g/t gold. DH RSM-3 returned 16.8 metres of 0.91 g/t gold. DH RSM-15 returned 19.9 metres of 0.65 g/t gold.

At the Roadside Mine Zone, DH RSM-1b returned 27.6 metres of 0.82 g/t gold. DH AT-15a returned 9.2 metres of 2.24 g/t gold. DH RM88-8 returned 39.6 metres of 0.72 g/t gold. RSM-3 returned 16.1 metres of 1.0 g/t gold.

The company has signed a letter of intent for an internal block of patented claims, known as the Banner Group, covering 93 acres within the area surrounded by the recently staked claims discussed above.

With permitting completed and numerous priority targets confirmed, Gold79 is poised to formalize a drilling contract as soon as possible. Mapping, soil and rock sampling will follow the extensive veining east and southeast of the drilling area to better define the newly identified targets for drilling.

