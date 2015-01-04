Goldcliff Resource trench samples 3.14 g/t gold at Aurora West, Nevada

Share this article

Goldcliff Resource Corp. [TSXV-GCN: OTCBB-GCFFF) reports that trench sampling during early September on the Aurora West property in Mineral County, Nevada has elevated the Polaris target to high priority status. Gold values as high as 3.14 ppm (3.14 g/t) Au with highly anomalous pathfinder elements were obtained in chip channel sampling of hand-excavated trenches at the Polaris target, located 1 km west of Hecla Mining Company’s Aurora mill site.

The hand trenching followed up a prospecting sample taken in 2020 which returned 1 metre of 3.56 ppm gold. The trenching was conducted in a heavily treed area with limited outcrop and uncovered a broad zone of strongly argillized rhyolitic rocks, with local zones of moderate to strong silicification, quartz veinlets and minor veins.

One hand trench was chip channel sampled vertically over 0.5-1.0 metres intervals for 4.0 metres.

Locally anomalous values were found for bismuth and tellurium while base metals values were very low. An adjacent trench immediately to the west of this trench, returned a high value of 1.05 ppm gold and 2.16 ppm silver across a horizontal width of 3.25 metres, suggesting the mineralized zone has both vertical and horizontal continuity.

Current geologic interpretation of the Polaris target is that it is 100 metres or more above the boiling zone where high grade, epithermal precious metals deposition may occur, as exemplified by the historic Aurora bonanza quartz veins. The anomalous pathfinder elements and style of alteration support this interpretation. Of particular interest are the very high molybdenum values, perhaps indicative of an evolved, strongly metallized rhyolite intrusive body at depth. Anomalous precious metals and pathfinder elements from two soil sample lines surveyed across the Polaris target confirm the high priority nature of this target, with soil values up to: Au-0.126, Ag-1.89, As246, Sb-22.5, Hg-2.93, Tl-6.84, Mo-425 (values in ppm).

The Polaris target and a portion of Goldcliff’s Aurora West property immediately adjoins the west side of the main Aurora district, currently being explored by Hecla Mining Company. The Polaris target is part of the northern portion of the 2 km2 Sawtooth Ridge alteration zone. The southern portion of the Sawtooth Ridge alteration zone is currently being drilled by Hecla, less than 1 km SW of Polaris. The Aurora district was one of the historic Walker Lane gold camps with production of 1.91 Moz gold and 20.6 Moz silver from classic epithermal bonanza quartz veins. Goldcliff holds an option to purchase a 100% interest from Nevada Select Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Royalty Corp.

