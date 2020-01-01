Golden Minerals drills 7.14 g/t gold over 2.6 metres at Yoquivo, Mexico

Share this article

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN-TSX, NYSE American] reported results from the final seven holes of its recently completed 21-hole drill program at the Yoquivo gold-silver project in northwest Chihuahua State, Mexico. Highlights from the drilling include 2.6 metres at 7.14 g/t gold and 2,058 g/t silver; 2.1 metres at 1.26 g/t gold and 169 g/t silver; and 1.4 metres at 0.26 g/t gold and 149 g/t silver. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

The drill program was comprised of 21 holes totaling 3,949m and explored the Pertenencia, Esperanza and Dolar vein systems. Drill holes were designed to follow up on the high-grade zones intersected by the company’s 2020 drill program and to explore additional veins to identify new high-grade zones. These results cover the final seven holes drilled during the 2021 exploration season.

The company has recently submitted an application to the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) for a 50-hole, 10,000-metres drill program to allow the company to continue to drill at Yoquivo, with the aim of fully exploring the four major vein systems on the property and discovering additional high-grade, gold-silver zones.

“Yoquivo continues to produce excellent results, with these final holes demonstrating that the Pertenencia vein has the potential to contain significant high-grade, gold-silver mineralization. Our drilling has now extended the Pertenencia vein system by approximately 700 meters to the north and more than 100 metres to the south, and with the discovery of a new mineralized structure, the Huga vein, demonstrates that there is unrealized potential at Yoquivo,” said Warren Rehn, President and CEO. “We anticipate restarting exploration at Yoquivo in the coming months.”

Golden holds an option to purchase seven concessions that comprise the Yoquivo property, totaling 1,974.8 hectares located in western Chihuahua State for payments totaling $0.75 million over four years and subject to a 2% NSR royalty on production capped at $2 million. The claims cover an underexplored epithermal precious metals district that shows similar mineralization to the adjacent Ocampo mining district, and the company, through systematic exploration, hopes to identify significant high-grade mineralization.

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardena Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

