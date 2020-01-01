Golden Minerals produces 3,608 ounces gold at Rodeo in Q1 2022, Mexico

Share this article

Golden Minerals Company [AUMN-TSX, NYSE American] reported production data from its 100%-owned Rodeo gold-silver mine in Durango state, Mexico for the first quarter of 2022.

Summary highlights include payable gold production of 3,608 ounces gold and payable silver production of 13,944 oz silver. The payable gold equivalent production was 3,787 gold equivalent ounces. The average gold grade was 3.1 g/t gold. Throughput (tonnes per day processed) was 527 tpd.

Gold recovery was 75.4% with silver recovery at 82.8%. Realized gold/silver prices (before selling and refining costs) was $1,888/oz gold and $24.24/oz silver.

Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo mine, and advancing its Velardena properties in Mexico and, through partner-financed exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina.

