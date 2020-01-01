Golden Shield drills 4.84 gpt gold over six metres and 2.58 gpt over seven metres in first holes at Toucan Creek

Share this article

Golden Shield Resources Inc. (CSE: GSRI) (the “Company” or “Golden Shield”) is pleased to announce results of six initial diamond drill holes totalling 848 metres that were drilled at the Toucan Creek area, one of eight prospects at the Company’s flagship, 5,457-hectare, Marudi Mountain gold project located in the Rupununi District of southwestern Guyana (the “Marudi Project”).

Figure 1 – Marudi Project Map, prospects so far identified.

This first round of drilling at Toucan Creek intersected multiple intervals in four of the six holes drilled, see Table 1. All reported intervals are hosted within quartzite-metachert (“QMC”), which is also the host rock to gold mineralization at Mazoa Hill. Golden Shield geologists were drawn to the area by outcrops of QMC that are visibly mineralised with oxidised pyrite returning anomalous gold values in surface sampling.

Figure 2 – Toucan Creek drill plan with mapped geology and surface sample results.

Golden Shield will integrate these results with surface data to identify targets for follow up drilling. Dr Colin Porter, Vice President, Exploration of Golden Shield, commented, “We are very pleased to have received initial drill results back from our new Toucan Creek prospect and are encouraged by the potential of this target. The Toucan Creek prospect is located approximately 1.5km from Mazoa Hill, which is now where the drill is currently operating. To date, we have defined eight priority prospects at the Marudi Mountain gold project and are actively generating additional prospects”.

Results from trenching at the Kimberley, Success Creek and Throne prospects are pending, as well as additional recce samples. The current drill program will focus on expanding the newly recognised extensions at Mazoa Hill.

Table 1 – Diamond Drill Hole results

*Lengths are drill indicated core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time. The highest assay used for weighted average grade is 15.51g/t gold and top-cutting is not deemed to be necessary. Average widths are calculated using a 0.50 g/t gold cut-off grade with < 4 m of internal dilution below cut-off grade. Sample lengths are 1m unless reduced below this to respect geological contacts.

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Executive Chair of Golden Shield, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified, and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Golden Shield

Golden Shield Resources was founded by experienced professionals who are convinced that there are gold mines yet to be found in Guyana. The company is well-financed and has three wholly controlled high-grade gold projects: Marudi Mountain, Arakaka and Fish Creek.

This news release includes certain “Forward‐Looking Statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and “forward‐looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “target”, “plan”, “forecast”, “may”, “would”, “could”, “schedule” and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration and development of the Company’s mineral projects; and release of drilling results.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Golden Shield, future growth potential for Golden Shield and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management’s reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management’s experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Golden Shield’s ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Golden Shield, future growth potential for Golden Shield and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of gold and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Golden Shield's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

