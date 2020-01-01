Golden Tag drills 240.3 g/t AgEq over 83 metres at San Diego, Mexico

Share this article

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. [GOG-TSXV; GTAGF-OTCQB] reports complete results from diamond drill holes 21-61, -61A and -61W1, part of an exploration program targeting bulk-tonnage mineralization on the company’s 100%-owned San Diego project, subject to a 2% NSR, in Durango, Mexico.

Key highlights from holes 21-61, 61A & 61W1 include several high-grade intersections, located close to surface, including 1,004 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 1.22 metres, 1,110 g/t AgEq over 0.6 metres and 1,064 g/t AgEq over 0.5 metres in the CSplay Zone.

Within the Montanez Zone, assays included 149 g/t AgEq over 11 metres, and 514 g/t AgEq over 0.6 metres, as well as 83 g/t AgEq over 240 metres, including a higher-grade interval of 110 g/t AgEq over 112 metres, within the Fernandez Zone.

The Fernandez Zone intersection represents a 19% increase in grade compared to the closest historical hole (12-48) within this upper section of Fernandez

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented: “We are pleased to have intersected high-grade silver within proximity to existing historical underground workings, relatively near surface. Furthermore, hole 21-61W1 provides us with additional knowledge and confidence within the upper section of the Fernandez resource, and we are encouraged to intersect grades 19% higher than the closest hole vertically located 50 metres higher. The Fernandez Zone clearly demonstrates higher grades as depth increases, and consistently showcases very broad intervals of mineralization.”

Holes 21-61, 61A and 61W1 were drilled from the same setup to test the CSplay, Canta, Montanez and upper levels of the Endoskarn portion of the Fernandez Zone, approximately 100 m above and to the northwest of hole 21-60A. Refer to company press release for more details.

Consistent with other previously reported holes, high-grade mineralization was encountered to the south, outside of the existing Endoskarn mineralized envelope. Geologically, it was determined the Trovador and Fernandez Zones merge into one continuous zone of mineralization in hole 21-61W1 at 960 metres elevation (690 m vertical depth), and at lower vertical elevations as observed in historical holes 08-35, 11-44, 12-47, 12-49, 12-50W2 and 21-60A.

True widths of drill intercepts have not been determined. Assays are uncut except where indicated.

The San Diego property is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located within the prolific Velardena Mining District. Velardena hosts several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years.

