Golden Tag reports 88.54 g/t AgEq over 175.30 metres in Mexico

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. [GOG-TSXV; GTAGF-OTCQB] on Wednesday February 17 reported initial results from ongoing exploration at its 100%-owned San Diego silver project in Mexico.

When the program was launched in October, 2020, Golden Tag said it would consist of approximately 4,500 metres of diamond drilling in 10 to 12 holes with a focus on expanding mineral resources in the Fernandez, 1849, Arroyo and Trovador Zones.

On Wednesday, the company said a program of infill sampling on historical diamond drill holes has advanced with results from two holes have significantly expanding the size of identified mineralized zones, and in one of the holes, increased previously reported grades by 10%.

Highlights from Wednesday’s press release include:

Infill sampling from historic hole SD-11-42 identified a significantly broader zone of mineralization, compared to the area originally sampled, including 175.3 metres of 88.54 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq).

Infill sampling from historic hole SD-11-40 resulted in an increase in the reported grade by 10% intersecting 298.02 metres of 101.96 g/t AgEq. Three new shallower zones of mineralization have been identified above the Fernandez Zone.

A comprehensive infill sampling program will be implemented on 2,500 – 3,000 metres of historical diamond drill holes, with the goal of realizing further improvements in geological, and grade continuity within the broad mineralized envelopes.

Collectively, these have the potential to significantly increase the mineralized envelopes and provide further grade improvements, the company said.

So far, the company said it has completed 2,700 metres of drilling in six holes, targeting the Trovador Structural Zone, and an area up-dip and to the south of the Fernandez Zone.

The San Diego property is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is within the prolific Velardena Mining District.

The 92-hectare property is 75 km southwest of Torreon, and 4 km northeast of Golden Minerals Co.’s [AUMN-TSX, NYSE American] San Juana Mine. Golden Minerals holds a 2% net smelter royalty interest in the San Diego property.

SGS (Canada) Ltd. completed a 43-101 compliant resource study in 2013. Total indicated resources stand at 31.61 million silver ounces or 55.52 million silver AgEq ounces. On top of that are inferred resources of 83.81 million ounces of silver or 159.93 million silver AgEq ounces.

