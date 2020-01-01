Goldseek drills 3.18 g/t gold over 12.08 metres at Beschefer, Quebec

Share this article

Goldseek Resources Inc. [GSK-CSE; GSKKF-OTC; 4KG-FSE] reported results from the first five drill holes at the Beschefer project, Quebec. Goldseek has an option to earn a 100% interest over four years from Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. [WM-TSX; WLBMF-OTC; WC7-FSE]. The Beschefer Project is located approximately 30 km southwest of Wallbridge’s Fenelon Gold Project.

BE-22-21 intersected 3.18 g/t gold over 12.08 metres, including 7.24 g/t gold over 2.65 metres, successfully extending the East Zone 30 metres to the west.

BE-22-20 was a successful infill hole with 3.2 g/t over 9.05 metres on the eastern strike extent of the Central Shallow Zone.

The company rushed intervals from 5 of 13 holes completed during Goldseek’s 3,840-metre program. Four of 5 holes reported returned gold values supporting the continuity of the B14 gold-bearing structure

Goldseek’s President and CEO Jon Deluce stated, “We are very excited to announce this step-out hole (BE-22-21) on the East Zone, supporting the expansion potential and our goal of connecting the Central Shallow and East Zones sharing the same structure and mineralization. We believe these first 5 holes were a success hitting gold in 4 of 5 holes, proving the continuity and predictability of the B14 structure. Additionally, results obtained from BE-22-20 represent further strong infill drilling within the Central Shallow Zone, supporting our goal of a maiden resource estimate.

“We look forward to the remainder of the results, including 1 hole within the Central Shallow and the majority of our drilling within the East Zone, which continue to hit the mineralized zone with favourable indicators observed over intervals similar to previous holes.”

Central Deep and Porphyry Zone BE-22-15 was drilled as an infill hole to test the down-dip gold potential of the B14 structure at a vertical depth of about 200 metres. The result obtained of 0.5 g/t over 10 metres is explained by a minor percentage of disseminated pyrite in an albitized host rock. In that location, the thickness of the deformed host rock reaches 30 metres. Compared to surrounding historical holes, this result is part of a progression towards identifying a high-grade gold shoot in this area.

The upper half of the hole cut the Project’s porphyry zone over 200 metres, taking the form of a porphyritic diorite affected by biotite alteration and unevenly cross-cut by quartz veinlet filled stockwork. Scattered results obtained, such as 2.08 g/t over 0.8 metres, and 0.73 g/t over 2.5 metres are associated with minor amounts of disseminated pyrite. This creates strong grounds to re-evaluate the potential of this unit which was historically misinterpreted and left partly sampled.

At the Central Shallow Zone (CSZ), BE-22-20 and BE-22-28 intercepted the B14 structure between 100 and 250 metres vertical depth to validate high-grade holes, infill and extend the mineralized zones.

BE-22-20 was drilled about 20 metres from surrounding holes to fill a gap at the eastern limit of the CSZ. The mineralized interval of 3.02 g/t Au over 9.05 metres consisted of a greyish-beige fine-grain alteration composed of feldspar, carbonate and pyrite. This result reinforces the potential of this area and is open for expansion to the northeast.

BE-22-28, drilled about 15 metres west of historical hole SBJ-06-01 returned 3.3 g/t Au over 4 metres hosted in a high density of deformed carbonate veinlets associated with disseminated pyrite. This hole defines the down-dip limit of the CSZ in this area at about 200 metres in depth.

At the East Zone, BE-22-21 was drilled at a 30-metre NW strike extension of BE12-014 to extend strong historical results and the influence of the East Zone to the west. The mineralized interval of 3.18 g/t gold over 12.08 metres (including 7.24 g/t over 2.65 metres) is centred at a vertical depth of 200 metres. Its location creates opportunities to expand the East Zone to the west and eventually connect with the deeper part of the Central Shallow Zone.

