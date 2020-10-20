Goldstrike Resources samples 35.5 g/t gold and 488 g/t silver at Skelly Project, northern British Columbia

Share this article















Goldstrike Resources Ltd. [GSR-TSXV; APRAF-OTC; KCG1-FSE] released results from a first pass reconnaissance exploration program at its newly staked Skelly property in Northern British Columbia.

A first pass exploration program was conducted at the Skelly property during the summer of 2020 to evaluate the property’s gold potential. A prospecting and geochemical survey included the collection of 122 ridge and spur soil samples and 64 rock grab samples. Rock samples returned gold values up to 35.5 g/t (1.03 oz/ton) and silver values up to 488 g/t (14.24 oz/ton) in quartz-sulphide veins. Soil samples revealed a property-wide enrichment in gold, arsenic (As) and antimony (Sb) with values up to 63.4 parts per billion gold, 5,218 ppm As and greater than 2,000 ppm Sb. On receiving these results Goldstrike immediately extended its land package to cover all new targets for potential mineralization.

The Skelly property is a grassroots gold target, generated in house by Goldstrike’s team. The Goldstrike Project generation team has a solid record of discoveries, including the Plateau property in east-central Yukon.

The 2,526-hectare Skelly property is 100%-owned by Goldstrike Resources with no underlying payments or royalties. The property is situated just south of the Yukon-British Columbia border, approximately 100 km south of Whitehorse, and can be accessed via the South Klondike Highway, which extends through the property.

Skelly covers a geological and geochemical setting similar to the Golden Triangle district (300 km to the south). It is located in the northern end of the Stikine terrane, which includes the Stuhini volcanic package and is marked by strong, regional-scale gold-arsenic geochemical enrichment similar to that of the Golden Triangle district.

The claim package is contiguous to Bessor Mineral’s 14-km-long (8,178 hectares) Golden Eagle property that hosts numerous high-grade gold-silver-quartz veins with several significant drill intercepts. Goldstrike’s team believes this highly prospective gold district has been overlooked and remains underexplored compared to other gold districts in British Columbia. Like the Golden Triangle, this district has potential to host a variety of deposits, including epithermal, porphyry and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits.

Two previously undocumented historic exploration shafts were discovered on the property. These shafts were sunk into 0.2 to 1.0 m wide quartz-sulphide veins, from which grab samples assaying up to 35.5 g/t Au and 488 g/t Ag.

Daithi MacGearailt, President, said: “We are extremely pleased with the results from this first pass program. It proves yet again that the team can take conceptual ideas and generate properties that have strong mineral potential with solid gold and silver grades. In only three days the team was able to identify multiple zones of significant gold, silver and sulphide mineralization. These showings are not only ripe for follow-up exploration but present many new exploration opportunities along known geological contacts. Upon receiving these results, we immediately staked additional ground to secure the area. I await results from our other grassroots projects, the Willie Jack and McMurdo projects, with great anticipation.”

