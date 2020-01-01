Goldstrike samples 175.9 g/t gold at McMurdo prospect, BC

Share this article















Goldstrike Resources Ltd.‘s [GSR-TSXV; APRAF-OTC; KCG1-FSE] limited program of prospecting and geochemical surveying in 2020 has confirmed high-grade gold mineralization at its newly stake, 100%-owned McMurdo property in southern British Columbia, Canada.

This includes in-situ and float rock samples that assayed up to 175.9 g/t gold (5.13 oz/ton) from its newly expanded Crown Point Zone. Significant assay results exceeding 10 g/t gold included 47.4, 175.9, 76, 49.7 and 13.3 g/t gold.

The program, designed to confirm the gold potential of the property, was successful in both extending historical gold showings and discovering new high-grade gold in quartz veins. A total of 33 soil samples and 74 rock grab samples were collected during the program. The results highlight the potential for significant precious metal mineralization in the area.

The Crown Point Zone comprises a 400 x 300-metre area that contains auriferous quartz veins hosted in a micaceous grit unit. This area has been exposed following roughly 700 metres of glacial retreat since the turn of the 20th century, which provided company geologists with the opportunity to significantly expand the known historic mineralized zone. The quartz veins range from a few centimetres to 3 metres in width and contain irregularly disseminated pyritic mineralization throughout.

Grab samples from these veins assayed up to the above noted 175.9 g/t gold.

This is the first-time modern exploration methods have been employed to identify the gold potential of the McMurdo Property. Based on the strong results from this first-pass program, it is Goldstrike’s opinion that there is excellent potential for additional high-grade gold discoveries.

The property covers 1,728 hectares (4,258 acres) of highly prospective geology located in the northern Purcell Mountain range of southeast British Columbia. The property is located 30 km southeast of Golden, British Columbia and can be accessed via maintained forest service roads or by helicopter based in the nearby town of Golden.

Share this article













