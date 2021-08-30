Goliath drills 6.37 g/t AuEq over 35.72 metres at Golddigger, British Columbia

Share this article

Goliath Resources Ltd. [GOT-TSXV; GOTRF-OTCQB] reported successful drill results from its 2021 maiden drill campaign on the Surebet discovery at the 100%-optioned Golddigger project in northwest British Columbia’s Golden Triangle where 100% of all 24 drill holes intersected significant intervals of gold-silver polymetallic mineralization over 1 km of strike, 1.1 km down dip and extended to 600 metres of vertical relief that remains open.

Drill hole GD-21-03 intersected 6.37 g/t AuEq (4.46 g/t gold and 122.13 g/t silver) over 35.72 metres (reported in NR August 30, 2021) and drill hole GD-21-05 intersected 12.6 g/t AuEq (8.06 g/t gold and 313.66 g/t silver) over 6.38 metres. The average grade and width from the best hole from each 7 widely spaced drill pads assayed 9.42 g/t AuEq (6.66 g/t gold and 172.66 g/t silver) over 6.43 metres, respectively. The average grade and width from all 24 holes assayed 6.29 g/t AuEq (4.35 g/t gold and 104.94 g/t silver) over 5.87 metres, respectively.

This maiden drill campaign demonstrates the continuity and extensive scale of the high-grade gold-silver polymetallic mineralization of the Surebet Zone that remains open.

Additionally, the company discovered a new Extension target located approximately 500 metres southeast of the Surebet Cliff Zone where widespread high-grade gold-silver polymetallic mineralization was confirmed in outcrop over an area of 1,200 metres by 400 metres. Channel and grab samples highlights from these showings include samples assaying 75.04 g/t AuEq, 57.97 g/t AuEq, 21.82 g/t AuEq and a 0.58-metre channel assaying 14.76 g/t AuEq that are mineralogically, geochemically and texturally similar to the surface and in drill core seen on the Surebet Zone. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

Follow up drilling on the Extension targets, Real Deal and Cloud 9 will provide tremendous potential to significantly expand the footprint of the high-grade Au-Ag polymetallic Surebet discovery to the southeast 1,200 metres and down dip to the west 350 metres and beyond. Follow up drilling is also planned to test the cliff face on the north slope, an area where high-grade Au-Ag grab samples were collected (up to 40.75 g/t AuEq). The Surebet Zone remains open in all directions.

The company has designed a 2022 campaign with ~18,000 meters of planned drilling. Three drill rigs have been contracted for the 2022 program, with two drill rigs focusing on infill and step-out drilling between the Surebet surface showings and Real Deal located 1.1 km down dip including the North Slope. The 3rd drill rig will be dedicated to step-out exploration drilling to test new areas west of Real Deal, including gold-silver in outcrop along Cloud 9, 350 meters down dip to the west and beyond. Cloud 9 and the Real Deal are near vertical structures and believed to be associated with the Surebet Zone at depth. Additionally, drilling is planned to test the newly discovered Extension where widespread high-grade gold-silver polymetallic mineralization was confirmed in outcrop over an area spanning 1200 m by 400 meters to the southeast.

Roger Rosmus, founder and CEO, stated: “The results from the 2021 maiden drill program have exceeded our expectations with every drill hole intercepting significant widths of gold-silver polymetallic mineralization. The scale and grades demonstrated by drilling indicate that the Surebet Zone is shaping up for what could be a world class discovery. Based on the excellent results, we have significantly expanded the planned drill program to over 18,000 metres, more than tripling the size of the 2021 program.”

Share this article