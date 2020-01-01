GR Silver drills 21 metres of 377 g/t silver at Plomosas, Mexico

Share this article















GR Silver Mining Ltd. [GRSL-TSXV; GRSLF-OTCQB; GPE-FSE] reported results from the current core drilling program, demonstrating wide intercepts of silver mineralization from underground drilling in the Plomosas mine area at the Plomosas silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Results include 21.0 metres at 377 g/t silver, 0.23 g/t gold, 0.7% lead and 1.5% zinc (466 g/t silver equivalent), including 7.0 metres at 633 g/t silver, 0.20 g/t gold, 0.9% lead and 1.5% zinc (726 g/t AgEq).

The underground drill hole results reported in this news release are part of the drilling program that will be incorporated with existing historic drilling data to support the upcoming resource estimate on the Plomosas project. This is one of two areas with resource estimates under way; the other is on the San Juan area located 2.5 km from the Plomosas mine area.

The wide intervals, including 21 metres of drilled silver mineralization, represent unmined zones extending the mineralization footprint along strike and down dip. The silver mineralization was intercepted up to 350 metres below surface in areas previously not drilled. An additional surface hole, completed in the vicinity of the Plomosas mine area, is also reported in this news release, delineating a new wide zone of Pb-Zn-Ag-Au mineralization hosted by quartz-sulphide-rich, banded epithermal veins.

Additional surface and underground core drilling is continuing at the Plomosas mine area, along with 3-D wireframe modelling of the mineralization, which will include these recently discovered high-grade Ag mineralized systems into the maiden resource estimate, scheduled for completion in Q2 2021.

GR Silver Mining President and CEO, Marcio Fonseca, commented: “Our surface and underground drilling program continues to expand the high-grade Ag-Au bulk-tonnage zones at the Plomosas mine area. The lower levels of the historic Plomosas mine had seen only limited drilling by previous operators, oriented primarily towards exploitation of only Pb-Zn mineralization rather than the high-grade Ag-Au mineralization recently being discovered by GR Silver Mining. Our recent drilling, including highlighted intercepts in this release of 21 m at 466 g/t AgEq, 84 metres at 74 g/t AgEq and 71 metres at 48 g/t AgEq, confirms the presence of multiple, broad unmined Ag-Au-rich zones. These results are evidence of the potential bulk-tonnage scale of the high-grade mineralizing system at the Plomosas mine area. They also demonstrate the opportunities that lie ahead for the Plomosas project with additional core drilling programs to follow the upcoming resource estimates.”

