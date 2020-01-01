GR Silver drills 2,930 g/t AgEq over 3.5 metres at Plomosas

Share this article















GR Silver Mining Ltd. [GRSL-TSXV; GRSLF-OTCQB] has released high-grade drill results for the San Juan area at the 100%-owned Plomosas silver project in Sinaloa State, Mexico. San Juan is one of six priority areas with a combination of recent (2016 to 2018) and historical drilling data.

Highlights include assays from drill hole SJS18-01A that returned 3.5 metres at 1,419 g/t tonne silver and 15.5 g/t gold (2,930 g/t silver equivalent – AgEq), including 0.7 metres of 6,438 g/t silver and 70.9 g/t gold (13,335 g/t AgEq). Hole SJS18-11 returned 15 metres of 108 g/t silver, 0.12 g/t gold, 4.7% zinc and 1.9% lead (361 g/t AgEq), including 3.4 metres of 172 g/t silver, 0.34 g/t gold, 14% zinc and 6.2% lead (944 g/t AgEq).

A high-grade silver-gold hydrothermal breccia-hosted mineralized zone from drill hole SJS-18-01A that returned 3.5 metres grading 1,419 g/t Ag and 15.5 g/t gold (including 0.7 metres grading 6,438 g/t silver and 70.9 g/t gold). It represents a new near-surface mineralized system subparallel to similar mineralization recently released from sampling of the San Juan underground workings, which returned up to 6,128 g/t silver over 0.2 metres).

Confirmation of an extension of mineralization, up to 300 metres downdip, from the recently sampled underground workings at San Juan, based on intervals in drill holes SJS-18-02, SJS-18-11 and SJS-18-01A. This mineralization is polymetallic in nature, displaying high-grade zinc-lead and silver-gold hosted in veining/hydrothermal breccia along the San Juan fault structure and similar to other occurrences in the Plomosas project.

Marcio Fonseca, GR Silver Mining President and CEO, said, “We are very pleased to report the discovery of high-grade silver-gold-mineralized zones in the San Juan area. These significant results demonstrate the district-scale potential for high-grade silver-gold veins within the Plomosas Project.

“The results also indicate potential for bulk-tonnage polymetallic mineralization (Zn-Pb with attractive Ag-Au grades). The drill results suggest continuous high-grade vein/breccia mineralization hosted by major regional structures with true thickness ranging from 2.5 metres up to 20 metres. We can trace the San Juan regional structure on surface for over two km within an altered and mineralized trend.

He added, “Additionally, the identification of multiple subparallel secondary structures supports the upside potential for new discoveries. It is the first time the recent and historical results from San Juan have been released publicly. We continue to review and validate the remaining drill holes from the Plomosas project, aiming to provide additional drill results for San Juan and the other five zones as we progress.”

GR Silver recently changed its name from Goldplay to better reflect its focus on silver projects in the Gran Rosario mining district. GR Silver has successfully consolidated a district-sized portfolio, owning over 250 km2 of mineral concessions in the historic Rosario gold-silver mining district in Sinaloa. The company acquired the Plomosas property from First Majestic Silver Corp. [FR-TSX; AG-NYSE, Mexico; FMV-FSE].

Share this article













