GR Silver drills high-grade silver in San Juan area at Plomosas

Share this article















GR Silver Mining Ltd. [GRSL-TSXV; GRSLF-OTCQB; GPE-FSE] reported results from the company’s current drilling program, demonstrating near-surface high-grade silver mineralization in the San Juan area at the 100%-owned Plomosas silver project on the eastern edge of the Rosario mining district, Sinaloa, Mexico.

The surface drill hole SJS21-02 is part of the 2021 resource delineation drilling program being undertaken at the San Juan area. Wide, high-grade silver mineralization was intercepted 55 metres below surface and extends the known mineralized zone at shallow depth. Additional historical holes in the vicinity of SJS21-02 are also reported in this news release. These holes represent infill drilling data and are part of the company’s validation process of historical drill holes.

Drilling and 3-D wireframe modelling of the mineralization are continuing, with the incorporation of these new data advancing the San Juan area toward the completion of a maiden resource estimate.

GR Silver Mining President and CEO, Marcio Fonseca, commented: “The epithermal system in the San Juan area of the Plomosas project is showing evidence of being predominantly mineralized with silver. The company continues to encounter a series of mineralized intersections close to surface, representing a target area with the potential for a future shallow underground mine development. As a result, we have been encouraged to continue surface drilling in 2021 on extensions to the existing veins that make up a two km long mineralized system at the San Juan area.”

Highlights include 5.7 metres grading 611 g/t silver, 0.5 % lead and 1.7 % zinc (685 g/t AgEq ), including 1.7 metres of 1,762 g/t silver, 1.3 % lead and 4.9 % zinc (1,967 g/t AgEq), and including 0.7

The presence of high-grade Ag-rich epithermal veins near surface at San Juan, highlights the potential opportunity for modelling of highly mineralized zones for future underground development. The expansion of the mineralization footprint along strike remains conceptual in nature; however, the company’s recent drill results are providing strong support for an extensive mineralized corridor.

GR Silver Mining believes that Plomosas represents a district-scale project. The company is carrying out a 11,900 m diamond core drilling program and plans to complete a resource estimation in two areas (Plomosas and San Juan) in the second quarter of 2021. Work to date has resulted in the successful expansion of the known zones of mineralization within these two areas.

Share this article













