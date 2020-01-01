GR Silver samples high-grade silver underground at Plomosas Mine

1 day ago Resource World
GR Silver Mining Ltd. [GRSL-TSXV; GRSLF-OTCQB; GPE-FSE] announced that wide, high-grade polymetallic (AuCu-Ag-Pb-Zn), disseminated and massive sulphide-rich mineralization has been discovered during initial underground channel sampling on the lower level of the Plomosas Mine, at its 100%-owned Plomosas Silver Project in Sinaloa, Mexico.

A continuous intersection, measuring 15.7 metres in length, was saw channel sampled adjacent to the existing “room and pillar” stope on the 775 RL level, and out into the unmined zones. Assays in this interval have discovered a new style of precious and base metal mineralization represented by disseminated and massive sulphide-rich zones, hosted by a brecciated andesite and rhyolite tuff. The mineralization consists of coarse grained chalcopyrite, sphalerite and galena with associated silver and gold. Sampling to date has not identified the limits of this new style of mineralization, which remains open to expansion with further sampling and exploration.

Highlightsays include 5.4 metres grading  1,313 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), including 1.0 metre of 4,204 g/t AgEq and 2.4 metres of 1,103 g/t AgEq; 15.7 metres of 416 g/t AgEq; and 7.8 metres of 631 g/t AgEq.

The polymetallic mineralization mainly occurs as massive to closely-spaced disseminated sulphides, with veins, stockworks and sulphide stringers hosted in brecciated sequences of rhyolite and andesite tuffs.

Marcio Fonseca, President and CEO, commented, “These new high-grade polymetallic underground channel sampling results are extraordinary, indicating the potential to define substantial new mineralized zones. The geological setting of these samples provides an opportunity to define large volumes of not only precious metals, but also base metals. The presence of gold that appears to be associated with base metal mineralization, provides immediate new underground and surface drilling targets, aiming to delineate much larger resources in the near future.

“The presence of three styles of mineralization: 1) disseminated or massive sulphide-style mineralization adjacent to 2) the structurally controlled Pb-Zn-Ag-Au hydrothermal breccia and 3) high-grade Au-Ag low sulphidation mineralization, reinforces the potential for large-scale mining at Plomosas, in areas consisting of underground development completed by previous operators.”


