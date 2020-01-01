Graphano samples up to 23.5% Cg at Lac Aux Bouleaux, Quebec

Graphano Energy Ltd. [GEL-TSXV] updated the phase 2 exploration activities at its 100%-owned Lac Aux Bouleaux (LAB) graphite property located near the town of Mont-Laurier in southern Quebec.

The company has been active in the field performing ground geophysics, trenching and channel sampling, which resulted in several new graphite showings being identified in the eastern and southern areas of the property.

In the eastern zone of the property, excavation work guided by ground geophysical survey has exposed additional graphite mineralization and rock outcrops in the areas near LAB-4 and LAB-3. The graphite mineralization on GRID-1 occurs along the 1.3 km of conductive trends outlined by the ground geophysical surveys.

In the southern zone of the Property, trenching work exposed a large graphite zone with apparent large graphite flakes (GRID-4). This mineralization is also related to a well-defined conductive zone interpreted to have an average anomaly width of 30 metres.

Approximately 190 samples were sent to the laboratory for assaying. Thus far, assay results of about 50 samples have been received and are in the range of 0.34% to 23.5% graphitic carbon (Cg) with 19 samples over 10% Cg, 12 samples between 5% and 10% Cg, and the remaining samples with values below 5% Cg.

Luisa Moreno, CEO, commented, “We are pleased that the ongoing prospecting work at our LAB property has led to new graphite showings and potential drilling targets. Once the assay results are completed, we will be able to disclose our drilling program and resource estimation plans.”

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The company’s Lac Aux Bouleaux property has historically been an active area for natural graphite.