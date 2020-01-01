Gratomic seeking partnership with graphene producers

Share this article















Gratomic Inc. [GRAT-TSXV] continues to reach out to graphene partners around the world as its value-add focus. Established in 2014, Gratomic is an advanced materials company focused on low-cost mine to market commercialization of carbon-neutral, eco-friendly, high-purity vein graphite, and is set to become a key player in EV and renewable resource supply chains.

The company is sending graphite products to various potential graphene partners for evaluation and potential strategic alliances/joint ventures.

Perpetuus Carbon Technologies has received significant investment from Gratomic in the research and development of graphenes as a nanofiller material in tires, energy storage, polymers and carbon fibers.

Gratomic has also worked extensively on graphene-enhanced concrete fillers and graphite additive solutions into brick moulds. The research on this is continuous and is now finding its way into pilot testing at Aukam, Namibia. The expected result Gratomic seeks to achieve from this additive to brick and concrete solutions is to create a superior concrete product that could potentially outlast its existing counterparts in the market.

The company endeavours to advance its Aukam graphite asset and has been focusing most of its resources on completing construction on the Aukam processing plant, while the development of its graphene-related activities continues at a more moderate pace.

Arno Brand, President and CEO, said: “We believe the leading strategy for success in the graphene space is to partner with the most successful graphene producers in different applications, as they would have already perfected their processes in these areas. All successful companies must have a strategic and focused plan for growth. This is no different for Gratomic.”

Gratomic is a leader among peers, anticipating full operational capabilities in late 2020 and aiming to transition to an open-pit operation as early as the end of 2021.

Gratomic is in the process of solidifying its development plans for micronization and spheronization of its clean Aukam graphite. This milestone is a small, additional step in the company’s existing eco-friendly processing cycle and will allow its naturally high-purity graphite to meet North American battery-grade standards for lithium-ion battery anodes.

Two off-take purchase agreements are currently held for lump-vein graphite sourced from Gratomic’s Aukam graphite project. Fulfilment of the contracts begins in 2021. The agreements are with TODAQ and Phu Sumika.

Share this article













