Graycliff drills 16 metres of 13.32 g/t gold at Shakespeare, Ontario

Graycliff Exploration Ltd. [GRAY-CSE] has released expanded (full) assay results on the previously announced second drill hole of its over 2,000-metre phase 2 core drilling program on ITS 100%-owned Shakespeare gold project located on the prolific Canadian Shield 80 km west of Sudbury, Ontario.

Drill hole J-9-21 intersected a mineralized interval of 13.32 g/t gold over 16.0 metres, including the previously announced interval of 52.0 g/t gold over 4.0 metres as well as 267.0 g/t gold over 0.6 metres and 68.4 g/t gold over 0.4 metres.

President and CEO James Macintosh stated: “The second hole of phase 2 drilling has returned a second extended intersection of mineralization with very strong gold grades throughout and provides further evidence that we are in one larger zone as mentioned when we announced the results of hole J-8-21. Hole J-9-21 also shows us that the higher-grade mineralized zone flanked by lower-grade mineralization that we would look to include in any potential mining scenario in the future. It is important to note that highest grade intersection in hole J-9-21 is below the depth of the historic mine workings.”

The 1,025-hectare Shakespeare project consists of one Crown patented lease, two Crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare gold mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907. Graycliff’s Baldwin project is adjacent to the east and is composed of 68 claims covering 1,500 hectares.

