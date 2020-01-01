Great Atlantic Receives Soil Geochemical – Geophysics Permit Golden Promise Gold Property

Share this article















Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [GR:TSXV] is pleased to announce it has received a permit for soil geochemical and ground geophysical surveys at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. The permit allows for such work within the southwest region of the property, at Gold Anomaly 1, the location identified in the following map.

Great Atlantic discovered gold soil geochemical anomalies during 2018 within the southwest region of the Golden Promise Property, referred to as Gold Anomaly 1. This was part of a reconnaissance exploration program. The gold soil anomalies are located approximately 4 kilometers northeast of the northeast-southwest striking Linda – Snow White gold bearing quartz vein system. The gold soil anomalies were discovered along two parallel sample lines.

The Company is planning grid level soil geochemical sampling during 2020 at Gold Anomaly 1 to define gold soil geochemical anomalies in this target area as well as ground geophysical surveys to assist with interpretation of bedrock geology and to identify possible gold bearing structures. The results will be used to identify sites for trenching and diamond drilling.

Great Atlantic last traded at $0.49 cents as of this post.

