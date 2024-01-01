Great Atlantic Resources samples 13.75% antimony at Glenelg, New Brunswick

Share this article

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [TSXV-GR; FSE-PHO2] received analytical results for bedrock rock samples collected from a section of an antimony-bearing vein at its Glenelg vanadium-gold-antimony property, New Brunswick.

Two samples returned high-grade antimony values from the antimony-bearing (stibnite) vein at Glenelg property, including 13.75% (6.36 kilograms sample weight) and 13.70% (4.94 kilograms sample weight). A third sample returned 2.98% antimony (6.34 kilograms sample weight).

The antimony-bearing vein (stibnite-quartz-carbonate) is located within the southern region of the Glenelg property. Great Atlantic discovered the vein during 2022 of which the first grab sample returned 23.4% antimony (Sb) (sample weight of 1.83 kilograms or 4.03 pounds).

The vein occurs in a highway-cut bedrock exposure. Massive stibnite (antimony sulphide) occurs locally within the vein at the highway exposure. The vein strikes northwest and is steeply dipping. The vein is up to 0.6 metres wide in this highway cut (where the original 2022 grab sample was collected).

Great Atlantic revisited the vein during 2023. Four rock samples were collected, all from an approximately 0.4-metre-wide-by-0.6-metre-long part of the vein at the highway exposure, sampling throughout this part of the vein exposure. These were larger samples compared with the single 2022 sample. All samples contain significant amounts of antimony with two samples returning high-grade antimony. All samples returned weakly anomalous gold values. The four samples collected within this part of the vein and respective antimony (Sb) and gold (Au) analyses and sample weights are as follows.:

Sample 534277 returned 13.75 weight per cent Sb and 0.024 part per million (ppm) Au (6.36 kilograms – 14.02 pounds). 534277A returned : 13.70% Sb and 0.033 ppm Au (4.94 kilograms – 10.89 pounds). 534277B returned 2.98% Sb and 0.014 ppm Au (6.34 kilograms – 13.98 pounds). 534277C returned 0.36% Sb and 0.010 ppm Au (6.81 kilograms – 15.01 pounds).

The weighted average of the four rock samples collected within this approximately 0.4-metre-by-0.6-metre area of the vein is 7.22% antimony (24.45 kilograms (53.90 pounds) total weight).

Part of the northern boundary of the Glenelg property borders the Clarence Stream project of Galway Metals Inc. [TSXV-GWM]. Galway reported a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the project during 2022, reporting total indicated resources of 12,396,000 tonnes at 2.31 g/t gold (contained 922,000 ounces of gold and 9,605 tonnes of antimony) and total inferred resources of 15,963,000 tonnes at 2.60 g/t gold (contained 1,334,000 ounces of gold and 2,145 tonnes of antimony).

Great Atlantic Resources is focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign-risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the No. 1 mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a project generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, gold, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, antimony and tungsten.

