Great Atlantic samples vanadium at Golden Promise, Newfoundland

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. [TSXV-GR; FSE-PHO2] received additional analytical results for rock samples it collected at the Golden Promise gold property, located in central Newfoundland. The property is 100%-owned by Great Atlantic’s wholly owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc. (GPM), a gold development company which wholly owns several projects in central Newfoundland.

Glacial float and outcrop samples from a target area in the southwest region of the property returned anomalous vanadium (V) values (two samples exceeded 1,000 parts per million (ppm) (more than 0.1% V)) and anomalous gold (Au) values (up to 97 parts per billion (ppb)). One sample from this area also yielded anomalous copper (Cu), nickel (Ni) and molybdenum (Mo) values.

Great Atlantic conducted prospecting and rock geochemical sampling during the summer of 2023 at a new target area in the southwest region of the Golden Promise property. The area was chosen due to reported bedrock geology which is favourable to host gold mineralization. The work was conducted near the reported contact of the Stanley Waters formation and the Lawrence Harbour formation, both part of the Victoria Lake supergroup (Rogers et al., 2005).

Gold-bearing quartz veins elsewhere within the Golden Promise property occur near the contact of these two formations. This 2023 work area is approximately 1.5 km south of the gold-bearing Linda/Snow White gold-bearing quartz vein system.

Five rock grab samples collected within a small, approximately 17-metre by 15 metres, area in this southwest region returned anomalous gold and vanadium values. Four of these samples were collected from outcrop while one sample was collected from glacial float. All consist of dark shale with pyrite and plus/minus quartz veining. Two samples (float and outcrop) yielded anomalous values of 94 ppb and 97 ppb gold (highest values), with both exceeding the upper analytical limit of 1,000 ppm vanadium (more than 0.1% V). Three other outcrop samples from this area yielded anomalous gold values of 54 ppb to 86 ppb gold, and anomalous vanadium values of 583 ppm to 771 ppm. The float sample also yielded anomalous values of 398 ppm copper, 306 ppm nickel and 108 ppm molybdenum. Great Atlantic plans to resubmit the two samples exceeding 1,000 ppm vanadium for additional analysis to determine the actual vanadium content.

GPM is planning additional work during the 2024 field season within the southwest region of the Golden Promise Property with work to be focused in the area of the 2023 anomalous samples and elsewhere near the reported contacts of the Stanley Waters and Lawrence Harbour formations. Prospecting, rock – soil geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys are planned.

The Golden Promise Property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. The property is located approximately 50 km northeast of the Valentine Gold Mine of Calibre Mining Corp. [TSX-CXB; OTCQX-CXBMF] which is also located within the Exploits Subzone. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property.

Great Atlantic Resources is focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in Atlantic Canada. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada: gold, copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, antimony and tungsten.

