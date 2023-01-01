Great Atlantic to Evaluate Emerald Potential at its 100% Owned South Quarry Tungsten Property in Newfoundland

Share this article

Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (TSXV-GR) (the “Company” or “Great Atlantic”) is pleased to announce it plans to evaluate emerald potential at it’s 100% owned South Quarry Tungsten Property, located in Newfoundland. Great Atlantic also plans a visit by a researcher from the Gemological Institute of America (“GIA”) in July at the property.

Left: Sample from Pegmatite Vein at South Quarry Property

“It’s encouraging that a researcher from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA) will visit in July to meet with our team and view the property. This is a welcome and unexpected opportunity not only for Great Atlantic but also for Newfoundland, marking the first discovery of emerald there that we are aware of”, states Anderson, CEO of Great Atlantic Resources.

Great Atlantic located green beryl crystals within a pegmatite vein in the northern region of the property. Emerald gemstone is a variety of the mineral beryl.

Beryl was reported by Kidd Creek Newfoundland Ltd. within the northern region of the South Quarry Property during the 1980’s, reported to be hosted in pegmatite veins (Robertson, 1984). Great Atlantic confirmed green beryl crystals in one such quartz-rich pegmatite vein during 2015 in the same general area as that reported by Kidd Creek Newfoundland Ltd. This vein was located during an exploration program for tungsten mineralization. The 2015 exploration was supervised by a Qualified Person.

Great Atlantic plans to collect beryl samples during 2024 to evaluate potential for emerald gemstone. The Company is collaborating with Art Gardiner in this evaluation. Mr. Gardiner is a well-known Newfoundland prospector with extensive experience exploring for emerald gemstones in Newfoundland. Mr. Gardiner and colleague Terry Russell will be displaying samples at the upcoming Central MinEx 2024 conference scheduled for April 23-25 in Gander, NL.



Beryl Crystals from South Quarry Property

Great Atlantic’s primary exploration focus at the South Quarry Property is tungsten. The Company confirmed tungsten mineralization in various region of the property including high grade tungsten mineralization in samples in the northern region of the property in the area of two quarries. Numerous 2015 Great Atlantic samples from these two quarries exceeded 1% WO3 (see Company news release of November 19, 2015).



Pegmatite Vein at South Quarry Property

The South Quarry Property consists of six mineral licences covering an area of 2,550 hectares, located in south-central Newfoundland. Access to the property is excellent with a paved road transecting the property.

David Martin, P.Geo. (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, verified beryl crystals during 2015 field work at the South Quarry Property.

On Behalf of the board of directors

“Christopher R Anderson”

Mr. Christopher R. Anderson

President CEO Director

604-488-3900 – Office

Investor Relations: 1-416-628-1560 IR @ GreatAtlanticResources.com

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.

About Emeralds in Canada

Emeralds are among the most prized gemstones globally, known for their vibrant green color. While Canada is renowned for its vast mineral resources, including diamonds and other gemstones, emeralds are not commonly associated with Canadian mining history.

Exploration and Discovery

Emeralds are typically found in Colombia, Brazil, and Zambia, among other places, but Canada has seen some activity related to emerald exploration and discovery. For instance:

Yukon Discoveries: The Yukon has been a site of interest for potential emerald deposits. Geological studies and mineral explorations have occasionally reported findings of emerald and other beryl varieties in this region. British Columbia: There have been sporadic findings of emeralds in British Columbia. The geological settings of some areas in BC are similar to those where emeralds are found elsewhere, leading to targeted explorations.

Current Status

As of now, Canada is not a significant producer of emeralds on the global stage. The primary focus of the Canadian gemstone industry remains on diamonds and other resources that are more abundant and economically viable.

In summary, while Canada has potential for emerald discoveries due to its vast and geologically diverse landmass, it is not a major player in the emerald market. The history of emeralds in Canada is more about sporadic exploration and small findings rather than large-scale mining and production.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Share this article