Green River Gold drills 7,583 g/t zinc at Quesnel nickel project, British Columbia

Green River Gold Corp. [CCR-CSE; CCRRF-OTC] reported assay results from the alteration zone from drill hole WK-23-01 and preliminary X-ray fluorescence (XRF) scanning results of drill hole WK-23-02. The drilling results are from the 100%-owned Quesnel nickel project, located 40 km east by road from Quesnel, British Columbia in the prolific Cariboo mining district in south-central British Columbia, Canada.

Drill hole WK-23-01 was drilled approximately 900 metres southeast of Zone 1, between Zone 1 and Zone 2. A strong serpentinized alteration zone was intersected in this hole from 47.4 metres to 50.8 metres. The alteration zone is highlighted red along the WK-23-01 cross-section. The assay results returned from the MSA lab in Langley, BC indicates the central part of the altered section (from 48.3-48.9 metres) contains 7,583 g/t zinc, 4,350 g/t lead, 5.3 g/t silver, and 0.158 g/t gold. The assay results in this polymetallic vein confirms the presence of high-grade silver, lead and zinc, and elevated values of gold and copper. The assay results for the rest of the drill core from hole WK-23-01 are expected to be received from the MSA lab within the next two weeks.

Project geologist Tyler Tian commented, “The silver, lead, zinc and copper anomaly in the first hole drilled this year indicates the semi-massive sulphides are made up of pyrite, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, and galena. It is exciting to see that the polymetallic vein intersects the ultramafic body and is associated with gold. More drill holes are planned for the area surrounding hole WK-23-01 in attempt to intersect the polymetallic vein system again.”

Kyle Townsend, Mine Manager said, “I was thrilled to learn that our latest drilling has encountered semi-massive sulphides containing lead, zinc, silver, copper, and gold. These assay results confirm our belief that this area has significant potential for mineralization, and we are excited to continue exploring this site for further discoveries. This is a major step in our journey towards becoming a leading player in the mining industry, and we are eager to share this news with our shareholders and stakeholders.”

As reported earlier, drill hole WK-23-01 was drilled to a depth of 120.9 metres to test the continuity of the known occurrence of nickel, cobalt, chromium and magnesium along the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly. The drill core was delivered to the company’s facility in Quesnel and was scanned with an XRF analyzer. From the surface to 120.9 metres, the XRF scanned every 10 cm along the drill core and results averaged 0.194% nickel, 0.0157% cobalt, 0.195%, chromium and 22.47% magnesium. The XRF results for all four minerals are quite consistent with the assay and XRF results from the previous 42 holes drilled across the magnetic anomaly.

Drill hole WK-23-02 was also drilled using a Winkie drill to establish the continuity of the mineralization further along the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly. The Company completed this second drill hole (WK-23-02) for the 2023 season, which ended at 98.6 metres. The primary host rock in both holes (WK-23-01 and 02) is an ultramafic rock (peridotite) belonging to the Slide Mountain Terrane (Crooked Amphibolite). From surface to 98.6 metres, the XRF scanned every 10 cm along the drill core and the analytical results averaged 0.233% nickel, 0.0179% cobalt, 0.226% chromium, and 23.73% magnesium. The XRF results for all four commodities in holes WK-23-01 and 02 are consistent with the assay and XRF results from the previous 43 holes drilled along the magnetic anomaly.

The next phase of drilling will be a continuation of the 2022 drill program in Zones 1 and 2 and will comprise approximately 500 metres in 5 Winkie diamond drill holes. The 2022 Quesnel Nickel program consisted of 42 diamond drill holes, all of which encountered significant nickel, magnesium, chromium, and cobalt commencing at the surface. The drill holes from 2022 were drilled from two large outcrops known as Zone 1 and Zone 2, which rise approximately 700 feet above the surrounding ground. The deepest hole in 2022 was drilled to a depth of 128 meters and ended in mineralization.

The next drill hole WK-23-03 is presently being drilled 90 metres southeast of WK-23-01. This hole has dual purpose. The Company hopes to continue to establish the continuity of the nickel occurrence along the Deep Purple magnetic anomaly, while also attempting to connect with the potential extension of the semi-massive sulphides in the polymetallic vein intersected in drill hole WK-23-01.

The second stage of this year’s program will also include 20 planned NQ diamond drill holes involving a 6,000-metre program to test at depths down to 300 meters and expand on the 14-km strike around and between Zone 1 and Zone 2. The 2023 program also includes plans for exploration groundwork on its newly expanded Fontaine Gold Project, which will include bedrock mapping, soil and rock sampling, and a geophysical program. Program details will be announced as they are finalized.

Green River Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly owned Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Magnesium/Talc Project, and Kymar Silver Project located in in British Columbia.

The Fontaine Gold and Quesnel Nickel properties cover an area exceeding 200 km2 and straddle a 32-km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes. They are contiguous to Osisko Development’s claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 km west of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division.

