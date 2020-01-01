GSP Resource drills 12.1 metres of 2.27% copper at Alwin

Share this article















GSP Resource Corp. [GSPR-TSXV] reported initial diamond drill core results from the first-stage shallow infill and confirmation drilling of the 2020 Alwin mine project drill program located in the Highland Valley copper camp of British Columbia.

High-grade copper was intersected in all the six shallow drill holes reported to-date, highlighted by hole AM20-01 which returned 2.27% copper over 12.1 metres starting at 5.4 metres, including 3.22% copper over 4.15 metres. Shallow bulk tonnage potential is highlighted in hole AM20-02 with 39.8 metres of 0.40% copper starting from 6.40 metres and including 7.30 metres of 1.39% copper. Refer to company press release for complete drill results.

Holes 1 to 8 of the Phase 1 2020 Alwin drilling program were shallow, less than 60 metres deep, and designed to intersect the unmined, less than 30-metre deep portions of the historic Alwin Mine #4 Zone. The upper #4 Zone lies at the near surface east end of the historic Alwin mine. The area tested covers a 225-metre strike of the Alwin structure. Initial results indicate the continued shallow bulk tonnage potential of the Alwin project with assay results from deeper exploration drill targets pending and expected to be received in early 2021.

GSP President & CEO Simon Dyakowski, said, “Initial results from Phase 1 drilling have confirmed the presence of shallow, high-grade copper as well as the potential for larger, shallow, bulk tonnage mineralization at Alwin. The shallow bulk tonnage potential of the Alwin Mine project is especially compelling due to the project’s location adjacent to Teck Resource’s Highland Valley Copper Mine operations.”

The program was designed to infill between the surface, in between and under historic drill intersections. Several higher grader intersections had poor recoveries and the reported grades can only be considered approximate. Significant geological knowledge was gained regarding copper mineral zonation, timing, and similarities with relation to the Valley-Lornex hydrothermal system.

GSP Resource is focused on projects in southwestern British Columbia. The company has an option to acquire a 100% interest to the Alwin Mine Copper-Gold-Silver Property as well as an option to acquire 100% interest and title to the Olivine Mountain Property in the Similkameen Mining Division.

