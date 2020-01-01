HighGold drills 2.3 metres of 11.43 g/t gold at Difficult Creek, Alaska

HighGold Mining Inc. [HIGH-TSXV; HGGOF-OTCQX] reported drill results for six additional holes from the Difficult Creek (DC) prospect, located 4 km northeast of the company’s 750,000-ounce indicated 10.9-g/t gold-equivalent (AuEq) JT deposit mineral resource. Difficult Creek is one of several regional prospects being explored by HighGold on the 100%-owned district-scale Johnson Tract project in south-central Alaska.

The company recently released drill results from its first hole, DC21-010, at Difficult Creek which included 578 g/t gold and 2,023 g/t silver over 6.4 metres. Results reported today include five holes completed at Middle DC and the first hole reported from the Upper DC target note all holes completed at the DC Prospect in 2021 were part of an initial scout drill program and did not include any follow-up drilling.

DC Drill highlights include 11.43 g/t gold, 25.3 g/t silver, 1.46% zinc, 0.54% copper over 2.30 metres within 4.93 g/t gold, 15.5 g/t silver, 0.24% copper over 5.8 metres in hole DC21-011 located down-dip of DC21-010 at Middle DC.

Hole DC21-013 returned 12.92% zinc, 0.67 g/t gold over 2.10 metresd within 4.23% zinc, 0.52 g/t gold over 9.8 metres within a northeast trending fault structure.

Broad zones of lower grade gold and base metal mineralization intersected in recconaissance drilling 140 metres to the northwest of DC21-010, consisting of 91.7 metresd grading 0.17 g/t gold, 0.75% zinc in hole DC21-015, including 10.50 metres grading 0.46 g/t gold, 1.20% zinc. This mineralization is blind at surface beneath relatively unaltered cover rocks, highlighting the potential under cover elsewhere along trend.

DC21-016, the first hole to test the Upper DC Vien Field, returned 110 g/t silver over 1.10 metres and 5.18 g/t gold, 4.04% zinc over 0.60 metres in separate veins intersected in DC21-016, the first hole to test the Upper DC Vien Field.

“The 17-hole drill program across the DC Prospect was designed as a first-pass test of multiple targets,” commented President and CEO Darwin Green. “With seven of 17 holes reported to date, the Middle DC area has emerged as a zone of significant mineralization with excellent potential to expand.”

A total of 16,198 metres in 44 holes were completed during the 2021 exploration program at the greater Johnson Tract project split between deposit expansion and regional prospect drilling. Of this total, 5,285 meters (17 holes) were completed at the DC prospect.

Dr. Peter Megaw has joined the company’s Technical Advisory Team, joining Garfield MacVeigh, Dr. John Proffett and Jack DiMarchi.

An updated mineral resource estimate is planned for the JT Deposit in the first half of 2022 following receipt of all assays from the 2021 drill program. The new mineral resource estimate will incorporate 30,000 metres of new drilling completed in 2020 and 2021 since the last estimate. Metallurgical test work is underway on material collected from the JT Deposit with results expected Q1 2022.

A minimum 3,000-metre Phase 1 drill program is underway at the Munro-Croesus property in the Timmins gold camp, Ontario.