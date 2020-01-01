Highgold Mining drills 84.7 metres of 8.9 g/t AuEq at Johnson Tract, Alaska

Highgold Mining Inc. [HIGH-TSXV; HGGOF-OTCQX] reported drill results from 10 additional holes at its 100%-owned 750,000-ounce Indicated 10.9 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq) Johnson Tract polymetallic gold project in south-central Alaska. The 2021 JT exploration program was completed in late October, with 19 of 44 drill holes released to date.

Drill holes released today are from infill and expansion drilling at the JT deposit. Results include new mineralized intersections from the upper deposit area; down-plunge and downdip extensions of the lower deposit; and Footwall copper zone mineralization.

JT deposit infill and metallurgical drilling highlights reported are 84.7 metres at 4.72 g/t gold, 4.56% zinc, 1.60% lead and 0.34% copper (8.9 g/t gold equivalent), in hole JT21-134, including 7.0 metres at 12.73 g/t gold, 2.26% zinc, 0.50% lead and 0.29% copper (14.8 g/t AuEq); 34.0 metres at 7.44 g/t gold, 6.96% zinc, 3.57% lead and 0.38% copper (14.2 g/t AuEq).

Drill hole JT21-134 will have a positive impact on the mineral resource, intersecting much wider and higher-grade gold mineralization than the nearest historic drill holes, JT19-83 and JT19-87.

JT deposit and Footwall copper zone (FCZ) step-out drilling highlights

Multiple precious and base metal mineralized zones in hole JT21-133, including 4.5 metres at 3.60 g/t gold, 1.48% zinc and 0.53% lead (4.9 g/t AuEq), including 1.5 metres at 10.05 g/t gold, 2.62% zinc and 1.1% lead (12.3 g/t AuEq); 8.0 metres at 6.32% zinc and 0.14% lead, including 2.0 metres at 17.05% zinc and 0.32% lead; 9.2 mewtres at 1.41% copper, 0.48% zinc and 36 g/t silver, including 1.5 metres at 3.88% copper, 0.42% zinc and 127 g/t silver (FCZ).

And 7.0 metres at 1.35% copper, 0.33% zinc and 18 g/t silver in hole JT21-124, including 2.0 metres at 3.77% copper, 0.77% zinc and 55 g/t silver (FCZ); 8.7 metres at 3.97% zinc and 0.16% copper in hole JT21-130, including 3.0 metres at 8.35% zinc and 0.23% copper.

“We continue to be impressed by the strength of the mineralizing system at Johnson Tract,” commented president and CEO Darwin Green. “Drill hole JT21-134 is a prime example of the exceptional width and tenor of mineralization at JT, while drill hole JT21-133, which was drilled approximately 400 m down plunge of JT21-134 and well outside the current resource, highlights both the continuity and spectrum of mineralization styles present at JT. We are looking forward to the results of our metallurgical test program, which will give us the first modern metal recoveries for the project in over 25 years and will dovetail with the mineral resource update planned for early 2022.”

Data compilation is under way following the completion of the 2021 drill program at Johnson Tract in late October. Total metreage for the program was 16,198 metres in 44 completed drill holes. A total of 19 drill holes have been released to date.

An updated mineral resource estimate is planned for the JT deposit in Q1 2022, following the completion and receipt of all assays from the 2021 drill program. The new mineral resource estimate will incorporate 30,000 metres of new drilling completed in 2020 and 2021 since the last estimate.