i-80 Gold drills 10.7 g/t gold over 9.4 metres at Granite Creek, Nevada

i-80 Gold Corp. [IAU-TSXV; IAUCF-OTCQX] reported positive assay results from the continuing underground drill program at the 100%-owned Granite Creek property located in Humboldt County, Nevada.

High-grade drill results from the 4790 level targeting mineralization in the Otto, Adam Peak and Range Front fault horizons proximal to and below existing mine workings are designed to confirm continuity in one of the initial areas being defined for underground mining. The Otto, Adam Peak and Range Front fault horizons are three of multiple target areas being drilled with several holes intersecting gold mineralization in multiple horizons. The 2022 program has been upsized and is expected to comprise more than 30,000 metres from surface and underground. The company anticipates providing regular updates throughout the year as assay results are received.

Highlight results from initial underground drilling (10 holes) from level 4790 include 20.3 g/t gold over 1.3 metres in hole iGU21-1. Hole iGU21-17 returned 8.2 g/t gold over 5.6 metres. Hole iGU21-18 returned 14.5 g/t gold over 1.5 metres.

Hole iGU21-22 returned 24.4 g/t gold over 1.2 metres. Hole iGU21-23 returned 14.5 g/t gold over 2.7 metres and 10.6 g/t over 1.5 metres and 9.9 g/t over 1.1 metres. Hole iGU21-24 returned 10.7 g/t gold over 9.4 metres.

As part of the program targeting development and mining at Granite Creek, definition drilling utilizing two underground Cubex drills has started in areas where encouraging assays results were received in 2021. This drilling is being completed to define initial stoping areas as the company advances toward a production decision.

The primary goal of the 2022 drill program is to delineate and expand underground mineralization as the company ramps up mining on the property. It is expected that refractory mineralization from the underground operation at Granite Creek will initially be trucked to Twin Creeks for processing, pursuant to the agreement entered into with Nevada Gold Mines, until such time that the company’s Lone Tree facility is operational.

Matt Gili, president and chief operating officer, commented: “These results further confirm the high-grade opportunity that we are developing at Granite Creek. We are focused on bringing these near-mine areas into reserves and then into production.”

