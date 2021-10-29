IAMGOLD’s last two workers returned in Burkina Faso incident

Share this article















IAMGOLD Corp. [IMG-TSX; IAG-NYSE] reported that the two individuals who were unaccounted for following a security incident it in northeast Burkina Faso, West Africa reported on October 29, 2021, have been safely located.

Vehicles carrying IAMGOLD employees came under attack involving 33 individuals in three buses transporting employees and contractors and three supplies trucks travelling on the road from Dori, approximately 12 km from the 90%-owned Essakane gold mine which is 10%-owned by the government of Burkina Faso.

In September an IAMGOLD convoy was attacked on its way to Essakane that wounded a police officer.

The incident is now resolved, with all employees and contractors involved in the incident accounted for and safe. The Essakane mine site remains secured and the company’s operations are not affected. At this time, the company does not expect a negative material impact on production.

IAMGOLD remains strongly committed to ensuring the health, safety and security of personnel and operations. The company continues to monitor and assess the security situation and make appropriate precautionary adaptations. The company is offering support to the personnel involved, colleagues and families and continues to engage with the relevant authorities and other partners in Burkina Faso in connection with security in the region around Essakane and its routes.

The company’s operating mines include Essakane, Rosebel (including Saramacca) in Suriname and Westwood in Canada.

