IBC Advanced Alloys commences copper alloy casting, Indiana

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. [IB-TSXV; IAALF-OTCQB] began copper alloy casting at its new and expanded copper alloy foundry facility in Franklin, Indiana. The launch of production at the new facility marks the effective completion of a two-year consolidation of three production facilities into a single vertically integrated manufacturing operation dedicated to producing copper and copper alloy products. The consolidation is expected to generate significant efficiencies and production cost savings for the Copper Alloys Division, as well as enabling the division to expand production and its exposure to new markets.

The IBC team successfully produced several two-ton billets of beryllium-copper alloy material last week at the expanded Franklin plant, including the first billet of beryllium-copper alloy pictured at right. IBC then processes these billets by cutting, forging, heat treating, and machining into a wide variety of custom alloy products for customers in industries such as electronics, oil and gas, automotive, defense, aerospace, injection molding and others.

IBC invested approximately $6 million to expand and modernize its Franklin facility and consolidate its former Missouri and Pennsylvania foundries to the new plant.

“We are thrilled to experience the successful start-up of this expansion,” said Mark Wolma, President of the Copper Alloys division. “It is the culmination of a great deal of planning and hard work by the project manager, Alan Abel, and a tremendous supporting cast.”

IBC Advanced Alloys is a leading beryllium and copper advanced alloys company serving a variety of industries such as defense, aerospace, automotive, telecommunications, precision manufacturing, and others. IBC’s Copper Division manufactures and distributes a variety of copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, and aluminum bronze. IBC’s Engineered Materials Division makes the Beralcast ™ family of alloys, which can be precision cast and are used in an increasing number of defense, aerospace, and other systems, including the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter. IBC has production facilities in Indiana and Massachusetts.

