iMetal launches drilling at Gowganda West, Ont.

iMetal Resources Inc. [IMR-TSXV] said Monday it has begun drilling at its Gowganda West property in northern Ontario.

The primary objective of this round of drilling is to further define the zones of mineralization uncovered during the winter program and located proximal to the shared northeastern boundary with Aris Gold Corp.’s [ARIS-TSX, ALLXF-OTCQX] Juby deposit.

The company also said this latest round of drilling will focus on expanding the existing gold trends as well as testing areas with high-grade samples which have not been previously drilled.

“The developing gold trends proximal to our shared border with Aris Mining make this a very interesting campaign as we look to continue to move the project forward,’’ said iMetal President and CEO Saf Dillon

iMetal was drawn to the Gowganda West property because is thought to host the projected eastward extension of the structural corridor that hosts the Juby deposit, which contains 1.1 million ounces of gold in the measured and indicated category and 2.9 million ounces in the inferred category.

Gowganda West is also contiguous with the Knight project that is part of a strategic partnership with Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-TSX, AEM-NYSE) and Orefinders Resources Inc. [ORX-TSXV, ORFDF-OTCQB].

The Zone 1 South area of Gowganda West is located just 500 metres from the Juby deposit.

The company has said Zone 1 South is easily accessible as it is adjacent to a logging road. Extensive clear-cutting at Gowganda West has helped to expose areas such as Zone 1 South as well as Zones 3A, 3B and 3C that occur several kilometres further south where chip samples returned values as high as 56 g/t gold and 2.6% copper.

Company officials have previously said they are confident that exploration crews can turn Gowganda West into “an exciting new discovery story.” That’s because of the extent of high-grade gold and copper surface showings on the property, its proximity to the Juby deposit and the lack of previous systematic exploration at Gowganda West.

Historically, Gowganda West has seen relatively little exploration. This is mainly because the property is covered by glacial overburden as well as meta-sediments.

However, since acquiring the project, iMetal’s prospectors and geologists have determined that the geology was not mapped correctly and rock types and lithologies are much more favourable and similar to those found in gold deposits in the prolific Kirkland Lake and Timmins Gold camps.

On April 3, 2023, iMetal shares closed unchanged at 22.5 cents and currently trade in a 52-week range of 39 cens and $0.05.

iMetal recently launched a digitally enhanced prospecting survey at its Ghost Mountain property, located northeast of Kirland Lake, Ont. The property lies 5.0 kilometres east of Agnico-Eagle’s Holt and Holloway mines and within 1.0 kilometre of the Porcupine-Destor Fault Zone.

