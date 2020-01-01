Imperial Metals drills 20 g/t gold over 3 metres at Giant Copper

Share this article















Imperial Metals Corp. [III-TSX; IPMLF-OTC] provided an update on greenfield exploration completed in 2020 at the Giant Copper and LJ properties.

At the Giant Copper polymetallic property, drill hole returns 20.15 g/t gold over 3.11 metres

The Giant Copper property is located 37 km southeast of Hope, southwest British Columbia. Portable packsack diamond drilling was completed on the Goldstone gold discovery. Results confirmed and extended the Goldstone gold occurrence discovered and sampled by hand trenching in 2017. Results in 2017 returned 12.8 g/t gold over a 10-metre width. This discovery is the first primary gold occurrence in the 100-year history of exploration on the property. A geological team used a portable diamond drill and set up on the Goldstone gold outcrop, drilling 41-millimetre BQ-sized core in a series of six holes. The drilling covered an area of approximately 10 square metres. The Goldstone occurrence is located 350 metres south of the historic 15-level portal, which allows for easy underground access.

In addition, one hole, drilled into a new quartz vein discovery exposed in a recently constructed logging road in the vicinity of the 10-level portal, assayed 3.44 g/t gold and 54.5 g/t silver over 1.22 metres. All the drill holes were terminated by caving or the depth limitations of the portable diamond drill, and ended in the mineralization.

Giant Copper drill results also included 15.20 g/t gold over 1.0 metre, 6.22 g/t over 6.10 metres, 9.45 g/t over 2.44 metres, and 11.76 g/t gold over 3.05 metres.

The company is awaiting authorization of a notice of work to complete follow-up drilling in 2021 on the discovery.

At the LJ zinc-lead-silver property, channel sample of 5.53% zinc, 3.45% lead and 4.43 g/t silver over 8.4 metres. The LJ property is located 35 km north-northeast of Revelstoke, B.C. Diamond blade saw channel sampling was completed over new extensions of the massive sulphide occurrence recently exposed by glacial meltback that has occurred since the first discovery was made in 2016. Refer to company press release for complete assays.

In December 22 trading shares gained $0.36 to $5.00 on a volume of 202,800.

